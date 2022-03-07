Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan portfolio of solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of FibroScan GO, an affordable, cost-effective tool for screening liver health, improving liver health management at the point of care for primary care practices and reducing the flow of patients in secondary care centers. FibroScan GO is a solution for quickly and easily assessing liver stiffness using LSM by VCTE and CAP for liver fibrosis and steatosis assessment and management among patients with, or suspected of having, liver fibrosis and cirrhosis.

"Primary care practices can now manage and monitor at-risk patients and make an early diagnosis, which is essential for halting or reversing liver disease," Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "FibroScan GO is a powerful tool for the prognosis of disease course, enabling immediate medical decisions for improved patient outcomes and higher healthcare efficiency."

Chronic liver disease is a public health crisis that affects 1.9 billion people worldwide and counts for two million deaths per year. The main causes of chronic liver disease include nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more severe form nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), alcohol and viral hepatitis.

FibroScan GO enables operators to screen at-risk patients for early intervention and diagnosis, patient stratification and monitoring of disease progression. Key features include:

Integrates instantly into an office-based practice with small footprint and connectivity

A smaller, mobile equipment for easy integration outside of secondary care

Enhanced clinical decision support with the Interpretation Guide and Scores by Echosens

Available on myFibroScan app

Centralized and secure data management with Echosens Cloud

This gold standard non-invasive solution is supported by 3000+ peer reviewed publications and 140+ guidelines. The fast, simple and non-invasive examination can be performed by any trained operator, including healthcare practitioner or nurse. The test is repeatable and reproducible and offers consistent results.

Legros adds, "Echosens is bringing greater peace of mind with FibroScan GO's proactive and dedicated support team who assist with onsite installation and training. With a flexible and affordable pay per exam offer, this tool not only reduces referrals to secondary care, but also obviates the need for capital investment to achieve an early liver disease diagnosis that reduces the cost of liver-related illness."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,000 peer reviewed publications and 140 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005003/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Claire Mario

Global Marketing and CommunicationDirector

Echosens

claire.mario@echosens.com

+33 (0)1 87 67 50 50