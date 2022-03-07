Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
07.03.22
09:04 Uhr
6,500 Euro
-0,290
-4,27 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3956,41512:49
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 11:28
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Carl Johansson Angmo new Head of Investment at Citycon

HELSINKI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, Carl Johansson Angmo joined Citycon as the new Head of Investment. Carl has a background in transactions, valuations and analysis and has been Deputy Head of Transactions at the housing company Hembla, now Victoriahem.

Citycon is undergoing a strategic transformation from being the owner of shopping centres in the Nordic region to a real estate company that combines retail with housing, offices and municipal services.

'I have worked with transactions for many years, and I was attracted by the transformational journey Citycon has embarked on and the great opportunities it presents," said Carl Johansson Angmo.

As Head of Investment, he will focus on analysis, evaluation and execution of both acquisitions and divestments within Citycon. A current example is the acquisition of a residential property in Barkarbystaden, in between Citycon's existing assets in Kista and Jakobsberg, which was recently announced. In parallel, the company sold two trading locations in Norway.

'This is a concrete example of how we can allocate capital to implement our strategy of developing our locations in the long term by adding other types of properties - something that will also benefit our existing centres. This is exactly what my department, and Carl, will be working on going forward," said Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development and Investment Officer at Citycon.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lennhammar, Chief Development Officer
Telephone +46 70 344 5013
erik.lennhammar@citycon.com

Citycon is the leading owner, developer and manager of multipurpose urban centres. Our centres in key urban areas combine retail, office premises and housing with well-functioning traffic connections. We are committed to sustainable property maintenance, and the total value of the property portfolio in the Nordic Countries managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres offer daily consumer goods, health care services as well as other services to meet the daily needs of our customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/carl-johansson-angmo-new-head-of-investment-at-citycon,c3519806

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/carl-johansson-angmo,c3020056

Carl Johansson Angmo

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.