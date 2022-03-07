Calldorado has announced the purchase of the Mood Messenger app from French app publisher Mad Seven. The acquisition comes after a successful period of cooperation between the two companies and is a natural next step on Calldorado's path of extending its app network.

Denmark-based Calldorado is on a mission to help Android app developers grow the lifetime value of their users. It does this via the Caller SDK, which presents an app's features to users whenever they make, take, or miss a phone call. The added visibility leads to a surge in engagement.

With the purchase of Mood Messenger, Calldorado adds a popular texting product that offers a customizable alternative to the default Android SMS MMS app.

Mood Messenger's features include:

Customization features for individual contacts (including shapes, colors, background, themes, font, and text size).

Typing indicator.

Animated GIFs and emojis.

Encryption option to keep conversations private.

Group chat.

Dual SIM.

Location sharing.

Mathias Schroeder, CEO of Calldorado ApS, said: "Mood Messenger will be a fantastic addition to our growing network of apps. We look forward to applying our expertise in user engagement, monetization and user acquisition to grow Mood Messenger's user base substantially over the coming months."

Elie Abitbol, CEO of Madseven SAS, added: "We are proud to have built Mood Messenger into one of the most successful messaging apps on Google Play. The Caller SDK played a key role in its success, and I am excited to see Calldorado's team take the app to the next level."

The Mood Messenger acquisition comes at a boom time for the app economy. According to App Annie, total app downloads across both iOS and Google Play hit 230 billion in 2021. Meanwhile consumers spent $170 billion on apps via premium downloads, in-app purchases, and subscriptions.

About Calldorado

Calldorado's unique user activation and monetization technology, the Caller SDK, helps Android app publishers keep their app user bases active and maximizes app revenue. Calldorado also publishes first-party apps; it launched its own content business with the acquisition of CIAmedia in 2018. A year later it acquired the call enrichment specialist adaffix. In 2021 it acquired user acquisition specialist Appvestor. Calldorado was established in 2016 with headquarters in Denmark and is privately held.

