In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is driving growing numbers of refugees into countries across Eastern Europe, Levi Strauss Co. (LS&Co.) today announced that it is donating more than $300,000 to nonprofit organizations providing aid to those impacted by the ongoing conflict. The company and the Levi Strauss Foundation are giving $200,000 to the International Rescue Committee, which is helping to support individuals and families displaced by the conflict, while the company's Beyond Yoga brand is giving $100,000 to CARE, which is responding to the immediate needs of the people of Ukraine.

In addition, the company is offering employees a 2-to-1 match, up to $200,000, for donations to a slate of organizations committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable communities get the support they need, including several that are ensuring discrimination doesn't occur at border crossings. LS&Co. and its licensee partners are also working to donate jackets, backpacks and warm clothing to people who have been displaced from their homes.

Given the enormous disruption occurring in the region, which makes normal business untenable, LS&Co. is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments. The company is committed to supporting its employees, partners and their families affected by this decision in the months ahead.

In 2021, approximately 4% of the company's total net revenues were derived from Eastern Europe, half of which was related to Russia. But any business considerations are clearly secondary to the human suffering experienced by so many. The LS&Co. community continues to be saddened by the devastating conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected, including our employees, partners and their loved ones.

