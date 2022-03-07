Accruent LLC: Accruent, LLC. Enters Partnership with Milestone - Consulting in Portugal

This latest partnership allows Accruent and Milestone - Consulting to provide local ECM support to Meridian users in Portugal and other areas of the EU

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Milestone - Consulting SA, a Portuguese provider of Specialized IT services solutions and consulting services that support SAP, analytics technology, CAD & ECM offering in the financial, manufacturing and engineering markets. In joining forces with this organization, Accruent will provide local support for both the current users of Accruent ECM Solutions like Meridian EDMS. Accruent will also provide specialized consulting services supporting the implementation of ECM solutions during engineering process analysis and document/content optimization.

This partnership between Accruent and Milestone - Consulting, will provide added value to both Accruent and Milestone's current and future customers in the ECM world by widening the reach of each team. As Maria Pinto, CAD & ECM Business Unit Director at Milestone explains, "Milestone - Consulting is excited to team up with Accruent in providing ECM solutions adapted to customer needs for ever-greater efficiency in the engineering content and documentation management world. Our Business unit's focus on construction, industry and infrastructures provides a natural partnership that will help meet our customers' business requirements and search for more efficient and productive solutions"

Both Accruent and Milestone - Consulting will bring their specialized expertise in the implementation of Document Management Systems into the partnership, including:

Solid experience in the planning and architecture of information systems, combined with IT development capacity.

History in successful implementation of EDM projects using expertise in technological and functional particularities of this area of information systems.

Proven experience in the integration of workflow automation and in the developed information systems.

Ability to apply implementation best practices and methodologies during IT planning and development, training, change policies, coordination and quality control.

Ability to interact productively with the final customer, due to knowledge of their organizational models and other key insights.

These skills will ensure that all EDM implementation processes will be executed effectively and that Accruent and Milestone - Consulting SA will deliver specialized services in the Accruent ECM dedicated software, Accruent Meridian. Meridian, an engineering document management (EDM) solution, provides a single source of truth for engineering documentation, offering configurable workflows to streamline collaboration with internal departments and ensure every document change is versioned and audited to demonstrate regulatory compliance.

This solution will help Portugal's organizations to:

Ensure global and immediate access to engineering documentation

Seamlessly connect all internal and external stakeholders throughout the asset lifecycle

Reduce downtime through asset intelligence and preventive maintenance that minimizes costly unplanned outages

Decrease maintenance costs by streamlining work order completion and maximizing resource effectiveness

Improve labor efficiency with better resource scheduling and faster repair times

About Milestone - Consulting SA

Milestone - Consulting SA has been in Portuguese, Peruvian and Swiss markets for over 10 years, offering a wide range of consulting services and technological solutions to closely and effectively support the digital transformation of its customers.

It currently has more than 140 employees and more than 250 leading customers, including companies such as EDP, AXA, Staples, EDIA, Solvay, Brisa, REN, TAP and Cimpor. It offers solutions specifically for business operations, performance & analytics, infrastructure, and maintenance & support departments.

In 2021, Milestone was recognized as the 6th Best Company to Work for in Portugal by Exame Magazine. It was also considered the 3rd Happiest Company to Work for in Portugal in a study carried out by Happiness Works 2021. Now more than 10 years old, Milestone's purpose continues to be to create a positive impact on its customers and a better future for its people through agility, innovation and technology.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment - spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

