The Korean manufacturer and the German research center were able to improve the performance of their jointly developed tandem solar cell by almost one percentage point.Researchers from South Korea-based solar manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells and German research institute Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have announced they have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.7% for a two-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. The device is based on a silicon bottom cell relying on Hanwha Q Cells' monocrystalline Q.antum half cell technology and a perovskite-based top cell. "This latest record efficiency ...

