A German research group has used spectroscopic methods based on terahertz or microwave radiation and has discovered that they might help with more precise assessments of the characteristics and performance of solar cells. Their proposed approach purportedly enables the evaluation of maximum possible efficiency levels for emerging materials such as perovskites in solar cells.Scientists from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) have used contactless terahertz measurements to evaluate the characteristics and performance of emerging semiconductors for applications in PV or photoelectrochemical energy conversion. ...

