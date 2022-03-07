Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Retains Strategic Advisory Firm International Monetary

Full-Service Merchant Banking and Advisory Firm to Tap Nationwide Network of Accredited Investors, Analysts and Broker-Dealers

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company, today announced that it has retained International Monetary (IM), a full-service Merchant Banking and Strategic Advisory Firm, to develop and manage a comprehensive strategic advisory program focused on introducing SIRC to a nationwide network of accredited investors, analysts and broker-dealers.

"IM will be a valuable partner as we move into 2022 as we continue our focus on identifying acquisitions to leverage our vast network and generate additional revenue through synergies and cross-selling," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Our goal is to find healthy, attractively priced companies and efficiently integrate them into our corporate structure, and we believe IM will help us market our compelling growth story to their network of investors."

M.B. (Blaine) Riley III, Managing Director and President of IM, added, "Solar Integrated Roofing's rapid pace of acquisitions and growth make it an ideal client for IM, and we are excited to support the company in their journey with our experienced team. Through our strategic advisory arm, we will harness the power of a large network of accredited investors, institutions, funds, underwriters and lenders. We believe the Company's prominent national brand and long list of accomplishments will continue to produce record revenue achievement, and we look forward to contributing to their continued expansion efforts."

About International Monetary:

Founded in 1997, International Monetary (IM) recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services including: providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, international licensing/commercialization, retail product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, please visit: www.intlmonetary.com

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power, roofing systems installation and EV charging company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691645/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Retains-Strategic-Advisory-Firm-International-Monetary