DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media and Games Invest: Board members Elizabeth Para and Tobias Weitzel received MGI shares after lock-up-period in exchange for their gamigo AG shares delivered in 2020; no dilution for shareholders



07.03.2022 / 12:10

Media and Games Invest: Board members Elizabeth Para and Tobias Weitzel received MGI shares after lock-up-period in exchange for their gamigo AG shares delivered in 2020; no dilution for shareholders March 07, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange): MGI's board members Elizabeth Para and Tobias M. Weitzel increased their respective number of MGI shares by 707,292 and 684,500 after the expiration of a lock-up-agreement that was placed on the MGI shares they received for the sale of their gamigo AG shares to MGI in 2020. These shares were already issued in 2020 as part of a capital increase in kind whereby their gamigo shares were acquired by MGI. The MGI shares which Elizabeth Para and Tobias M. Weitzel finally received now were held in a custody account during the lock-up period. Therefore, there will be no further increase in share capital nor any additional dilution of shareholders due to this transaction which took place already back in 2020. At the beginning of 2020, Elizabeth Para and Tobias M. Weitzel sold their gamigo shares together with other gamigo shareholders to MGI. As part of that transaction Elizabeth Para, Tobias M. Weitzel and other gamigo shareholders agreed to a lock-up-agreement for 25 months for their MGI shares, which expired in early March 2022. After this transaction Elizabeth Para holds 1,505,716 MGI shares and Tobias M. Weitzel holds 1,209,228 MGI shares. Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 - 2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

