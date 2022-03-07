Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC PINK: QUAN), today is providing corporate updates and election of new Board Members.

Quantum International Corp. is pleased to announce that OTC Markets has accepted the Company's new member agreement and is providing authorized access to OTCIQ. Look for changes in the company profile, officers, directors and the forthcoming Q4 financials.

Quantum International Corp. recently held a Board Meeting for the purpose of the formation of a new Board of Directors and election of new Board Members. The following individuals have been nominated and elected to the board.

Justin Waiau (Co-Founder of LGCY Network) Board Chairman

Wes Wade (Co-Founder of LGCY Network) New Board Member

Craig Mackie (former Managing Director for Mood Insights, Founder Innermoon PTE LTD, CMO Diageo, Craft Spirit Marketing & Commercial) New Board Member

Tim Roelofs (Digital Consultant at Hiveminds, former Digital Consultant at Capgemini, SEO specialist at Betson Group) New Board Member

Alan Crawley (former director at Interactive Brokers Hong Kong and Sydney) New Board Member

"Now that we have an experienced Board of Directors and secured an active subscription with OTCIQ, we can continue to move forward. Our team has been working day and night on the LootUp App project that is nearing completion. Once the App is finalized, we will go through a series of testing procedures. The company will keep you informed on our progress. We will go into more detail on what to expect from the LootUp App in upcoming Press Releases. We are very excited about the future of the LootUp App and Quantum International Corp. stated CEO Justin Waiau.

About LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

