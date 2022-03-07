Acquisition To Add Advanced Silicone Formulation and Compounding Expertise;

Expanded Manufacturing Footprint in Europe

Quadion LLC, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (MRP), a leading provider of highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions for the medical, water and specialty industrial end markets, announced today its acquisition of Primasil Silicones Ltd. (Primasil), a Weobley, U.K.-based custom silicone rubber compounder, mixer and manufacturer specializing in the medical, HVAC and specialty industrial end markets.

"We're thrilled to add Primasil, a company with four decades of silicone materials science expertise, to our family. Primasil's custom material formulation, mixing and molding expertise will complement Minnesota Rubber and Plastic's renowned materials science and molding capabilities. It will also provide a wide variety of new solutions for our clients," said Jay Ward, CEO of Minnesota Rubber and Plastics. "We have a long history of successfully serving our customers in Europe, and the addition of a highly technical production presence in the U.K. and Czech Republic will allow us to take our local capabilities to the next level. Not only will the acquisition augment our materials science and manufacturing capabilities, but it will also expand our global scope particularly in the medical end market and further our plans to expand our European footprint while we actively look to partner and acquire technical elastomer companies across the region."

Primasil offers a wide range of custom materials, including platinum-cured silicone, conductive silicone, flourosilicone, high- and low-temperature silicone, low smoke and toxicity silicone and black rubber. Primasil's proprietary silicone expertise will contribute to MRP's materials science-driven Innovation Center, launching Spring 2022. Furthermore, Primasil's high precision manufacturing capabilities include cleanroom molding, extrusion and assembly as well as mixing, injection molded and proprietary gum silicone and liquid silicone rubber (LSR) products.

The addition of Primasil's capabilities will complement MRP's existing offerings, which include highly engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions for the medical device, water, food and beverage, infrastructure and other essential industries globally. MRP built its strong reputation over its more than 75-year history for designing, developing, manufacturing and assembling products for harsh environments, tight tolerances and technically demanding applications, including multi-material solutions and custom material formulations.

"The Primasil team is extremely excited about this opportunity. We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues at Minnesota Rubber and Plastics to continue serving our valued customers in Europe and around the globe with innovative technologies, great talent and more options than ever before," said Steve Wheeler, Managing Director of Primasil. "We're not just acquiring great products and capabilities to complement our current offerings; we're adding a world-class team. We plan to extend ownership to all of the new colleagues we welcome onboard from Primasil," added Ward.

Wheeler will continue to lead Primasil, reporting into the MRP organization. For more information about Minnesota Rubber and Plastics and its current offerings, visit www.mnrubber.com.

About Primasil Silicones

Primasil was founded in 1978 to meet growing needs for silicone rubber. Originally a moulding company, Primasil soon expanded to offer extrusion and develop their own custom formulations, quickly becoming the leading independent U.K. supplier of silicone rubber compounds. Today, Primasil continues to supply silicone products and materials all over the world to a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, medical and pharmaceutical and rail and mass transit. For more information, please visit www.primasil.com.

About Minnesota Rubber and Plastics

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (MRP) is a leader in material compound development and the manufacturing of custom elastomeric and thermoplastic components. For 77 years, the company has built a reputation for collaborative design and successful production of "the tough parts." With facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, MRP collaborates with original equipment manufacturers to solve difficult sealing and component challenges across multiple markets. Capabilities include materials science and formulation, fully functional product prototyping and operational excellence and supply chain consolidation. The company's Innovation Center, coming spring of 2022, will provide its customers with enhanced direct access to materials science expertise and a fully integrated design-build-prototype-test process that enhances innovation and greatly accelerates product development. The company places emphasis on research and development and empowers its technicians to design, formulate, develop and test a wide range of highly engineered materials and parts. For more information, please visit www.mnrubber.com.

