Montag, 07.03.2022
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 13:34
82 Leser
Grünenthal Group: Grünenthal donates 400.000€ and provides pain treatment medicine to Ukraine

AACHEN, Germany, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal, an international science-driven pharmaceutical company, announced that it has donated 400.000€ to the Red Cross to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. In addition, Grünenthal partners with Action Medeor and the University Hospital of RWTH Aachen to provide urgently needed pain medication to the region. The first transport with medicine is set to leave Aachen this week.

"We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Ukraine. Our full solidarity is with Ukraine's people and everyone affected, no matter where they come from. Grünenthal will contribute to ensuring urgently needed medical care," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO of Grünenthal.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2020 Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people and achieved sales of € 1.3 bn.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
Instagram: grunenthal

For further information, please contact:

Fabia Kehren, Head External Communications & Editorial Management

Tel.: +49 241 569-3269

Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.com

Grünenthal GmbH, 52099 Aachen, Germany


