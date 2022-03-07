HELSINKI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion acquires DI-Teknik A/S, one of Denmark's largest automation companies

Caverion has today acquired 80 percent of the shares of the Danish company, DI-Teknik A/S. DI-Teknik is one of Denmark's largest industrial automation companies with around 185 employees and more than 25 years of experience in automation and industrial electrification.

DI-Teknik operates as a full-service provider (design, dimensioning, programming, installation and maintenance) in industrial automation, IT and electrification. The company's revenue in 2020/21 amounted to EUR 27.8 million, with automation accounting for the majority of the business. DI-Teknik is fully owned by the holding company Teknik-Invest ApS. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.

"As we have been operating mainly in the greater Copenhagen area, Caverion's size, nationwide presence and capabilities offer significant benefits to further develop business. We believe we can scale up our offering in industrial automation and related services more widely in Denmark and internationally across all Caverion countries," says Rasmus Thygesen, CEO of DI-Teknik.

"This acquisition will bring completely new expertise and capabilities in industrial automation to Caverion in Denmark. The transaction gives us access to large growth segments in the Danish market, such as Pharma and Life Science, Food and Ingredients, Utility, including wastewater and energy, and process industries in general. It also strengthens our capability to provide smart, digital and sustainable solutions for the industrial segment more widely outside Denmark. We are very happy that the highly skilled professionals from DI-Teknik join our team," says Carsten Sørensen, Head of Caverion Denmark.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Carsten Sørensen, Head of Caverion Denmark, tel. +45 6010 6161, carsten.soerensen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-acquires-di-teknik-a-s--one-of-denmark-s-largest-automation-companies,c3519924

The following files are available for download: