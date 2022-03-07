Future Market Insights: Whey Protein Market sales growing at a robust 9.8% CAGR, at valuation will reach nearly US$ 18.4 Bn in 2032, Says FMI

A comprehensive analysis on the Whey Protein market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Product Type, Nature, End-use Application and Configuration over the next 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global whey protein market size is estimated to reach US$ 9.4 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a robust 9.8% CAGR, the market valuation will reach nearly US$ 18.4 Bn in 2032. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes in the millennial population is driving the adoption of a high-protein diet, resulting in high demand for whey protein.

Whey Protein Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.4 billion Whey Protein Market Value in 2032 US$ 18.4 billion Whey Protein Market Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) 9.8%

Rising awareness regarding balanced diets, and increasing consumption of protein for mass gain, strength gain, and weight loss across the globe is expected to continue spurring demand for whey protein.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic disease due to changing lifestyles, particularly among the millennial population is fueling the adoption of whey protein in nutrition and pharmaceutical products.

In addition to this, increasing demand for sports nutritional supplements and rising health consciousness are expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years.

"Whey protein has a longer shelf life than other dairy products, allowing it to last for weeks while preserving its characteristic state, thereby driving its applications in bakery and packaged food products. In addition to this, surging adoption of whey protein in infant food will continue augmenting the growth in the market over the forecast period," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, demand in the whey protein isolated segment is forecast to remain high over the assessment period.

Applications in the nutrition and pharmaceuticals segment will continue gaining traction through 2032.

Europe and North America are the top two regions holding more than 60% of the total market share.

and are the top two regions holding more than 60% of the total market share. India , Mexico , and the U.K. will emerge as lucrative pockets in the whey protein market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global whey protein market is moderately fragmented attributed to the prevalence of numerous large and small manufacturers competing on price and quality. Some recent developments include:

In June 2020 , Arla Foods launched Lacprodan Hydro, a new whey protein ingredient for healthy ageing that has been clinically proven to slow age-related muscle mass decline.

, Arla Foods launched Lacprodan Hydro, a new whey protein ingredient for healthy ageing that has been clinically proven to slow age-related muscle mass decline. In October 2020 , Carbery will release Optipep 4Power, a fresh hydrolyzed whey protein. It is specifically designed for high-intensity duration workouts.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global whey protein market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032. The study offers compelling insights based on product type (Whey Protein Isolates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Hydrolysates), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Pet Food), On Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C) and Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Extruded products, Beverages, Animal Feed, Dairy Products, Other Applications) across seven major regions of the world.

Whey Protein Market Industry Analysis by Category

Product Type:

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Isolates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Concentrate 35



Whey Protein Concentrate 50



Whey Protein Concentrate 60-80

Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Region:

Eastern Europe

European Union

Latin America

North America

Oceania

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Whey Protein Market current worth?

At what rate will the whey protein market expand?

At what rate did the whey protein market grow between 2017 and 2021?

Which are the countries driving demand for whey protein?

Who are the leading players in the whey protein market?

What is the Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook?

At what rate will the U.S. Whey Protein Market grow?

