Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") company, is excited to announce the official North American launch of its miniaturized low-power 5G tracker, the BeMini, and its exclusive availability through Bell Canada.

The BeMini is a miniaturized GPS tracker with indoor location that works on Bell's LTE-M (low-power 5G) network. It combines all the sensors (temperature, humidity, light exposure, motion) and functionality of our existing asset trackers but at 1/4 of the size.

The rugged design and battery capacity were designed for B2B applications but can also be used for B2C. It operates on a micro-USB rechargeable battery and combines GPS with the addition of Wi-Fi location tracking to offer indoor positioning. As a result, the BeMini can offer a new Wi-Fi "LEASH" feature where it can automatically ping less often when in range of user-identified Wi-Fi networks and automatically ping more frequently when out of designated zones.

Fitting in the palm of your hand, the BeMini's small and lightweight design opens the door to a broader variety of asset tracking use cases. It can be effectively used in compact spaces or where a discreet tracker would work better. This includes smaller objects such as individual shipment tracking (or pallets) and valuable bags/cases - like med kits, money bags or pelican cases with specialized tools. This is in addition to tracking pallets, smaller tools, and equipment (rental or owned) like portable generators, hospital equipment, restoration equipment and more.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking remote location tracking various assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors of to remotely track sensors information on non-powered fixed and movable assets. BeWhere's devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

