Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers announces it is bringing its medical device engineering and product development to its in-house facility located in Sacramento, CA.

The move comes at a critical time as Izotropic is building devices for its future clinical studies for market authorization in the U.S. and elsewhere. As the company transitions from a virtual to an in-person working environment, it is taking advantage of the opportunity to position itself closer to the highly specialized resources required to successfully commercialize IzoView and future breast CT products in the U.S. market. To date, the development of IzoView and the contributing resources required have been shifting to Izotropic's dedicated engineering consultants in the U.S. from the foundational work completed with Starfish Medical, a contract medical device engineering firm located in British Columbia, Canada. By transitioning this activity to the U.S., Izotropic expects to yield the following benefits:

Increasing productivity through the unrestricted access of IzoView and the proximity to Izotropic's key medical and technical resources

Closer proximity to U.S. suppliers, production, manufacturers, and customers

Development and engineering efficiency by mitigating cross border supply chain and travel risks

Smoother transition and acceleration of future breast CT products across the IzoView Platform

Izotropic's new facility will be in Sacramento, California, close to UC Davis Medical Center, where Breast CT technology was initially developed, and where key engineering, clinical, and technical advisory personnel and consultants are accessible to maximize productivity. The construction of IzoView continues to be led by Dr. Younes Achkire, VP of Product Engineering. Dr. Achkire will oversee the building, testing, and manufacturing of the initial IzoView device and the additional units that will be used in the company's forthcoming clinical study. A contract manufacturer will be engaged to build the IzoView clinical study units and production breast CT devices to be distributed after market authorization is received. The move supports a strategic decision to be as close as possible to suppliers, production, manufacturers, and customers. Locating in Sacramento also significantly reduces logistical risks, costs, and the delays associated and experienced with cross-border travel and customs.

"Consolidating our resources in our own U.S.-based facility is the next logical step for Izotropic," said Dr. John McGraw, CEO. "Our long-term objective is to develop products across the IzoView platform, including solutions for screening and diagnosis in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstruction surgery. This move enables Izotropic to seamlessly develop these additional products while continuing to enhance IzoView over time."

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly-traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

