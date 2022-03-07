Deal Enhances SS8's Ability to Provide Precise Location Intelligence to Law Enforcement and Emergency Services

SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center Platforms, today announced the acquisition of Creativity Software, a leading provider of mobile network location intelligence. The transaction expands SS8's capabilities to include precise location data and significantly enhances its global reach.

This is the second accretive acquisition in the last twelve months for SS8 and furthers its strategic growth plan by advancing its end-to-end solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and public safety entities. It also gives SS8 the scale to respond to expected growth in both location and lawful intelligence markets as 5G brings increased bandwidth and encryption capabilities to mobile networks.

"By adding Creativity Software's passive and active location technology, SS8 can now offer a more robust portfolio of products to help CSPs comply with precise location data requests from public safety agencies," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "This acquisition underscores our focus on providing highly accurate location solutions that promote global security and support a safer society."

Creativity Software, established in 2001, is privately owned and has a wealth of experience in the design and deployment of both passive and active location platforms. Their solution offerings and target markets also complement those of SS8, with current clients including mobile operators, emergency responders, and law enforcement and public safety agencies.

"This deal represents a powerful combination of cultures and technologies," said Richard Lee, Founder and CEO of Creativity Software. "As Creativity Software moves into its next exciting phase, the additional scale will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge Location-Based Services solutions with enhanced delivery and support for our new and existing customers, partners, and resellers."

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers, and five of the largest systems integrators in the world. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

About Creativity Software

Creativity Software (CS) is a global leader in mobile network location intelligence and mobile data enablement technologies. CS enables Mobile Network Operators to drive profits from their network data through agile data enablement solutions and delivers accurate network location intelligence for Commercial Services, Emergency Services, and Law Enforcement worldwide.

