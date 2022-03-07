CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Expands Product Portfolio in the $8 Billion Dollar Functional Mushroom Market with the Acquisition of NutraRox

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors", "PsyKey" or the "Company"). is pleased to announce that through a non-dilutive restricted stock transaction, the company has acquired 100 percent of Nutra-Rox LLC, specializing in products featuring functional carbonated crystal delivery technology (Think "Pop Rocks" like candy). Nutra-Rox formulates and manufactures innovative consumer products utilizing this patent-pending delivery technology for nutraceuticals and bioactive ingredients. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Nutra-Rox shareholders will be subject to a 2-year regulatory hold.

Nutra-Rox delivery technology allows for bioavailable ingredients such as functional mushrooms delivered via carbonated crystals, that create a multi-sensory sensation in the mouth which provides an unmatched user experience. With the massive popularity of "enjoyable to use" delivery systems such as gummy and candy supplements and vitamins, this novel technology provides the company a unique delivery system in the fast-evolving functional mushroom and innovative wellness markets. The Nutra-Rox acquisition will help increase shareholder value by providing the company expanded novel product offerings, sales, and distribution.

The Nutra-Rox management team has over 50 years of collective experience in research, product development, manufacturing, branding, marketing, sales and distribution. Nutra-Rox is also the parent company of Breath Rox®, a sugar free "popping" fresh breath treatment which delivers zinc gluconate to help reduce odor causing bacteria in the mouth. Breath Rox® has been sold on HSN (Home Shopping Network), online, and continues to pursue additional distribution opportunities including retail and international markets.

"We're excited and eagerly looking forward to the future with this acquisition" said Amar Bhatal president of PsyKey, "We feel the Nutra-Rox teams' diverse expertise and innovative product development capabilities, will serve as a powerful catalyst in helping PsyKey achieve its goals of increasing shareholder value, while becoming a standout innovative wellness company".

Nutra-Rox CIO David Anderson who has managed the company's efforts over the last two years on HSN stated, "We've witnessed the excitement consumers express when using a popping crystal product, as it's fun, different and most importantly, effective". Mr. Anderson continued, "Having worked with our visionary executives for over 20 years, I can see this new venture allowing the company to achieve tremendous success. Our team is currently working on several new formulas which will be released in the coming weeks".

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global functional mushroom market generated $7.98 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.33 billion by 2030.

About PsyKey, Inc.

PsyKey, Inc. specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to psychedelic PsyKey believes in the magic of mushrooms.

As part of our optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals, and is engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

About Nutra-Rox LLC

Nutra-Rox LLC is a world leader in the research and development of nutraceutical formulations with bioactive ingredients including vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, antioxidants, natural botanicals, and time-tested herbal extracts utilizing a unique patent-pending carbonated delivery technology.

