December 31, 2021

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:

0 Share

4.882.477,47

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half-year statement on June 31, 2021 on the liquidity account:

160.000 Shares

4.804.679,80

CLIENT DATE NB_BUY NB_SELL QTY_BUY QTY_SELL CAPITAL BUY CAPITAL SELL EUROPCAR 01-07-2021 16 34 120 000 280 000 58 410,97 137 235,37 EUROPCAR 02-07-2021 17 16 125 000 125 000 61 085,50 61 560,23 EUROPCAR 05-07-2021 11 13 105 000 105 000 50 960,97 51 219,97 EUROPCAR 06-07-2021 21 0 150 000 0 73 690,96 0 EUROPCAR 07-07-2021 14 0 100 000 0 47 490,98 0 EUROPCAR 08-07-2021 16 9 120 000 100 000 54 844,97 46 634,98 EUROPCAR 09-07-2021 4 13 60 000 95 000 28 179,99 45 246,54 EUROPCAR 12-07-2021 5 0 45 000 0 20 654,99 0 EUROPCAR 13-07-2021 3 1 30 000 10 000 13 598,00 4 585,00 EUROPCAR 14-07-2021 1 1 10 000 20 000 4 520,00 9 200,00 EUROPCAR 15-07-2021 4 5 30 000 50 000 13 432,99 22 600,00 EUROPCAR 16-07-2021 3 4 40 000 20 000 18 030,00 9 114,99 EUROPCAR 19-07-2021 5 1 50 000 20 000 21 642,00 8 614,00 EUROPCAR 20-07-2021 7 4 40 000 45 000 17 462,29 19 942,50 EUROPCAR 21-07-2021 1 53 10 000 325 000 4 310,00 149 300,72 EUROPCAR 22-07-2021 15 8 110 000 50 000 51 361,96 23 427,29 EUROPCAR 23-07-2021 8 10 60 000 60 000 27 535,75 27 787,88 EUROPCAR 26-07-2021 1 11 10 000 70 000 4 540,00 32 514,74 EUROPCAR 27-07-2021 8 8 71 216 71 216 33 471,14 33 935,54 EUROPCAR 28-07-2021 14 4 110 000 65 000 53 376,41 31 592,50 EUROPCAR 29-07-2021 1 4 50 000 95 000 24 775,00 47 076,50 SUB TOTAL EUROPCAR 07-2021 175 199 1 446 216 1 606 216 683 374,87 761 588,75 TOTAL GENERAL EUROPCAR S2/2021 175 199 1 446 216 1 606 216 683 374,87 761 588,75

