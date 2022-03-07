December 31, 2021
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract signed between Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:
- 0 Share
- 4.882.477,47
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half-year statement on June 31, 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 160.000 Shares
- 4.804.679,80
CLIENT
DATE
NB_BUY
NB_SELL
QTY_BUY
QTY_SELL
CAPITAL BUY
CAPITAL SELL
EUROPCAR
01-07-2021
16
34
120 000
280 000
58 410,97
137 235,37
EUROPCAR
02-07-2021
17
16
125 000
125 000
61 085,50
61 560,23
EUROPCAR
05-07-2021
11
13
105 000
105 000
50 960,97
51 219,97
EUROPCAR
06-07-2021
21
0
150 000
0
73 690,96
0
EUROPCAR
07-07-2021
14
0
100 000
0
47 490,98
0
EUROPCAR
08-07-2021
16
9
120 000
100 000
54 844,97
46 634,98
EUROPCAR
09-07-2021
4
13
60 000
95 000
28 179,99
45 246,54
EUROPCAR
12-07-2021
5
0
45 000
0
20 654,99
0
EUROPCAR
13-07-2021
3
1
30 000
10 000
13 598,00
4 585,00
EUROPCAR
14-07-2021
1
1
10 000
20 000
4 520,00
9 200,00
EUROPCAR
15-07-2021
4
5
30 000
50 000
13 432,99
22 600,00
EUROPCAR
16-07-2021
3
4
40 000
20 000
18 030,00
9 114,99
EUROPCAR
19-07-2021
5
1
50 000
20 000
21 642,00
8 614,00
EUROPCAR
20-07-2021
7
4
40 000
45 000
17 462,29
19 942,50
EUROPCAR
21-07-2021
1
53
10 000
325 000
4 310,00
149 300,72
EUROPCAR
22-07-2021
15
8
110 000
50 000
51 361,96
23 427,29
EUROPCAR
23-07-2021
8
10
60 000
60 000
27 535,75
27 787,88
EUROPCAR
26-07-2021
1
11
10 000
70 000
4 540,00
32 514,74
EUROPCAR
27-07-2021
8
8
71 216
71 216
33 471,14
33 935,54
EUROPCAR
28-07-2021
14
4
110 000
65 000
53 376,41
31 592,50
EUROPCAR
29-07-2021
1
4
50 000
95 000
24 775,00
47 076,50
SUB TOTAL EUROPCAR
07-2021
175
199
1 446 216
1 606 216
683 374,87
761 588,75
TOTAL GENERAL EUROPCAR
S2/2021
175
199
1 446 216
1 606 216
683 374,87
761 588,75
About Europcar Mobility Group
Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).
Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).
Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com
