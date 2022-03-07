KALRAY: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2022 UPDATE

Grenoble - France, March 7th 2021 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in intelligent processors, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2022. Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing, except other indication. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

28 March 2022 2021 Year-end results June 2022 Shareholders meetings approving the accounts 12 July 2022 Activity in the first-half of 2022 22 September 2022 2022 Half-year results

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, a leading provider of a new class of processors, specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray's team have created and developed its leading-edge technology and products to help its clients maximize the market possibilities presented by a world dominated by massive, disparate and pervasive data.

Thanks to Kalray's patented manycore architecture, Kalray's MPPA® Intelligent Data Processors are natively capable of managing multiple workloads with no bottlenecks to enable smarter, more efficient and energy-wise dataintensive applications. Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards with associated software environment and appliances, allowing its customers to design the best solutions in fast growing sectors such as modern data centers, 5G, AI and Edge Computing, autonomous vehicles and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, with investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-NissanMitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise and passion to offer more: More for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalrayinc.com

Phone. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS Finance & Communication

A nne-Pauline PETUREAUX

kalray@actus.fr

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 PRESS CONTACTS

Loic HAMON

communication@kalrayinc.com

Phone. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS Finance & Communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

Tel. +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

