Space Runners Raises $10M with Polychain, Pantera, Jump Crypto, and Accel to Build the First Fashion Metaverse On Blockchain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Space Runners, the leading Metaverse Fashion Brand, announced a $10 million financing round, co-led by Polychain and Pantera Capital, along with Accel, Jump Crypto, and other participants including Yat Siu (Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands), and Justin Kan (Co-founder of Twitch and Fractal).

Last December, Space Runners launched the NBA Champions Sneaker Collection with former NBA Champions Kyle Kuzma and Nick Young, wherein all 10,000 NFTs sold out the same day in 9 minutes. The fashion items are designed as NFTs that are pluggable in different metaverses and games. Space Runners has now grown to one of the largest Metaverse Fashion Brand on blockchain, with over 500K members across Instagram, Twitter, and Discord. Holders of Space Runners' NFTs have exclusive members-only benefits such as winning courtside tickets to NBA games each week, as well as unlimited access to Solana API services. Space Runners have also launched their Augmented Reality (AR) and Social Media filters where holders can try on their Space Runners, making their NFTs interactive even outside of Metaverses and games.

"Our goal is to build the first end-to-end Fashion ecosystem on blockchain with the newly secured financing," says Won Soh, co-founder of Space Runners. With its $10M financing, Space Runners aims to expand its two business lines: Fashion items and Fashion Metaverse. With Fashion items, Space Runners aims to expand its Metaverse Fashion Brand to be the largest supplier of interoperable fashion items for different metaverses and games. With the Fashion Metaverse, Space Runners aims to gamify fashion for the first time by creating the first "Wear2Earn" economy, where users are incentivized and rewarded for being fashionable in the Metaverse.

"Pantera is proud to support Space Runner's vision to pave a new way to interact with fashion on the blockchain." said Paul Veradittakit, a partner at Pantera Capital. "Digital identity and self-expression will be a key component in the metaverse…Fashion will be just as if, if not more, important in the Metaverse than the real world."

As interest in the Metaverse and NFTs grows, Space Runners is collaborating with and helping various artists and brands enter the growing Fashion Metaverse landscape.

