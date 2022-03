EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 MARCH, 2022, SHARES STORA ENSO A-SHARE NEW CLOSING PRICE 7 MARCH, 2022 DUE TO TRADE CANCELLATIONS All trades in Stora Enso Oyj's A- shares (STEAV) in closing auction have been cancelled on exchange's decision according to Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules section 5.7.3. Canceled closing price: 19.90 New closing price: 15.35 Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * *