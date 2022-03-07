4AIR will purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions of attendee travel to and from the conference as well as the event's emissions

Carbon offset credits will be purchased by 4AIR on behalf of conference attendees and will support impactful forestation and clean energy projects

In 2021 alone, 4AIR helped offset more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide

4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, today announced that it will purchase carbon offset credits to make Corporate Jet Investor London 2022 carbon-neutral. 4AIR will offset the emissions from the travel of the event's 500 attendees to and from the conference in London on March 8-9, 2022, as well as the emissions impact of other activities during the conference.

"Corporate Jet Investor London ranks among the world's most prestigious private aviation gatherings, and, by making it carbon-neutral, we are raising the visibility of sustainability globally," said 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci. "In addition to carbon offset credits, we also will help educate attendees about how they can reduce carbon emissions and incorporate sustainability into all aspects of the event, seeking to minimize private aviation's impact on the natural environment."

Ricci will be a featured speaker during the March 8th panel "Can Business Aviation Become Sustainable?" on comprehensive decarbonization strategies.

"We are delighted to have 4AIR offsetting the CJI event series, ensuring that corporate aviation leaders can gather in a more sustainable manner while discussing opportunities to further environmental initiatives for their organisations," said Alasdair Whyte, Co-founder of Corporate Jet Investor.

The impact of travel-related activity at major conferences, such as air travel, ground travel and hotels, can be significant, accounting for 90 percent or more of the carbon footprint of many global events.

The carbon offset credits purchased by 4AIR on behalf of event participants help fund verified emissions reduction projects, including renewable energy and nature-based projects in developing nations, that also generate societal benefits. The number of credits required to offset the emissions from each aircraft traveling to and from the conference is calculated using globally recognized greenhouse gas accounting for energy-intensive activities.

Carbon dioxide emissions will be offset at 4AIR's carbon-neutral Bronze Level, the first of the four levels in 4AIR's increasingly progressive rating programs to promote sustainability. Since its launch in January 2021, 4AIR has helped private jet owners, operators, and passengers, reduce more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide using verified carbon offsets and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). During the year, 4AIR enabled more than 250,000 carbon-neutral flight hours, offset more than 80,000 emissions-neutral flight hours, and made possible more than 125 million carbon-neutral flight miles.

In addition to Corporate Jet Investor 2022, 4AIR has promoted awareness and education of sustainability by offsetting the carbon impact of major events such as the Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland; Corporate Jet Investor Miami; and the National Business Aviation Association's 2021 Business Aviation Convention Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, as well as extending awareness by offsetting and supplying SAF to private flights arriving and departing from major private fly-in events such as Monterey Car Week.

"Sustainability is everybody's responsibility and, by taking steps at Corporate Jet Investor London that will reduce carbon emissions, we can demonstrate to leaders in private aviation worldwide the kind of positive impact they and their organizations can have on the environment," said Ricci.

