Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Small Cap Danmark A/S - name change to Ennogie Solar Group A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March 2022. ISIN: DK0010305077 -------------------------------------------- Name: Small Cap Danmark -------------------------------------------- New name: Ennogie Solar Group -------------------------------------------- New short name: ESG -------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3378 -------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
