Montag, 07.03.2022

PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 19:52
Advanced Hair Studio Chairman Pays Tribute to Shane Warne

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tragic death of his long-time friend and business collaborator Shane Warne, the Founder and Global Chairman of Advanced Hair Studio, Mr Carl Howell, said:

"I am devastated to hear the news about the death of Shane Warne. He was a staunchly loyal friend to me personally and to the people around him. His strength of character was always on display…both on and off the pitch. I was blessed to witness his personality in the Aussie dressing rooms with his teammates, several times. He was listened to, respected and admired by so many. I met him in India almost 20 years ago, a strong bond developed, and he became a global face for my company, Advanced Hair Studio. On behalf of the staff and friends of Advanced Hair Studio, our hearts go out to Brooke, Jackson, Bridgette, Keith and Summer for their tragic loss."

For further media information contact lucy@advancedhairstudio.com

www.advancedhair.uk and www.advancedhairstudio.com

