Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 Ticker-Symbol: BZZ 
Tradegate
07.03.22
19:32 Uhr
103,10 Euro
-2,00
-1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF MONTREAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,70103,3021:04
102,84103,0621:04
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 20:40
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Financial Group - Communications; BMO Financial Group - Strategy: BMO Proxy Circular and 2021 Sustainability Reporting Suite Now Available

TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. It further announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability reporting suite.

Proxy Circular

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held virtually, although - subject to public health guidelines and compliance with the bank's health and safety protocols - it may also have a limited in-person option at BMO Institute for Learning (IFL), 3550 Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. Further details on this possibility will be released at a later date.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on, which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and four shareholder proposals. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its shareholders and this year, is using notice-and-access to deliver BMO's annual report to its beneficial shareholders. The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2022; on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as described in the circular and the notice-and-access notices.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or listen by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for updates.

2021 Sustainability Reporting Suite

BMO is publishing its 2021 Sustainability reporting suite, including the 2021 BMO Climate Report. The BMO Climate Report is the first published since BMO announced its Net-Zero Climate Ambition to be its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world, and joined the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

The 2021 Sustainability reporting suite provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, with a focus on issues identified by stakeholders as most affecting the bank's sustainability. The report also includes the Public Accountability Statements for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

The Sustainability reporting suite can be downloaded at our-impact.bmo.com/reports.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com; Twitter: @BMOMedia

BANK OF MONTREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.