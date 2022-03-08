Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) on October 8, 2021, under ticker symbol BEZ. Besra's common shares trade on the ASX as Chess Depository Interests (CDIs). One CDI is the equivalent of one common share of Besra Gold Inc.

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL BESRA NOTE HOLDERS WHO HAVE NOT YET RECEIVED THEIR EQUITY ENTITLEMENTS SINCE BESRA LISTED ON THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE IN OCTOBER 2021.

Your Besra Notes converted to CDIs pursuant to the terms approved at the Special Meeting of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes of the Company, on August 3, 2021 ("Reorganization"). Following that meeting, and to formalise the conversion and registration of your CDIs, you would have received a Letter of Transmittal from Computershare.

If you did not return your Letter of Transmittal prior to listing on the ASX, your CDIs were placed in Nominee Holding entity by Computershare for the duration of a 12-month period of Escrow imposed by the ASX.

IMPORTANTLY YOU ARE STILL ENTITLED TO RECEIVE YOUR BESRA CDIS PROVIDING YOU COMPLETE AND RETURN THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL BEFORE THE EXPIRY OF THAT ESCROW. FAILING THAT THEY WILL BE SOLD AND THE PROCEEDS DISTRIBUTED ON A PRO-RATA BASIS TO EACH RESPECTIVE NOTE HOLDER AFTER DEDUCTION OF BROKERAGE COMMISSIONS, WITHHOLDING TAXES AND OTHER EXPENSES.

For convenience, a duplicate of your Letter of Transmittal is attached and Besra urges those Note Holders who have not received or misplaced their original Letters of Transmittal and now wish to receive their CDI entitlement to complete this duplicate and return it as soon as possible ( and prior to September 15, 2022 ), in person or by registered mail, to the registrar and transfer agent of the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc., 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2Y1, Attention: Corporate Actions.

If you have already received your CDI's, please disregard this letter.

Besra Gold Inc. has retained my services to assist you with completing the letters of transmittal. I reside in the eastern time zone and am available during business hours Monday through Friday.

Kind regards,

James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Phone: +1-416-471-4494Skype: jameswhamilton5349Email: jim@besra.com Besra: www.besra.com

