Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the Private Placement, Bengal issued an aggregate of 52,317,821 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.08 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4.2 million.

As discussed in Bengal's announcement of March 1, 2022, the net proceeds from the Private Placement, along with Bengal's internally generated cashflow, are expected to be used to fund Bengal's 100% owned and operated development program over 2 distinct blocks in Australia's onshore Cooper/Eromanga Basin, which is scheduled to commence later in March 2022.

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

