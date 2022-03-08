Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.03.2022 | 04:22
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei and XData Sign an Agreement to Boost the Data Center Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the technology company XData Properties, with the aim of collaborating together to boost the Data Center industry. Eric Li, CEO of Huawei Spain, and Santiago Hernández Onís, CEO of XData Properties, have been in charge of signing this agreement in the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. The event was attended by Li Peng, President of Huawei Europe.

Through this agreement, both companies will offer solutions for the development of intelligent, efficient and sustainable data centers, which will make it possible to provide highly competitive services for the entire sector.

Huawei's firm commitment to this area is evidenced by the presence in Europe of two R&D&I technology laboratories, located in Nuremberg and Stockholm. Its mission is to offer a quality service to the entire partner ecosystem, not only to modernize current infrastructures, but also to contribute to the design of new data centers by improving both efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint, which is a primary objective in the highly demanding framework of the digital era.

Huawei is betting on new and important players such as XData, which has a consistent plan to create a campus of more than 100MW in Spain in the coming years, where companies can find the best technological conditions for the present and future to host all their information and data.

XData includes Huawei technology, so with this agreement, both companies will create new synergies that will benefit the entire industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761602/image_1.jpg

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.