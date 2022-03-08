Adrenalin eSystems Limited: Adrenalin eSystems, a Global HR Tech Platform Company has been Certified by LHDN Malaysia

- Built on robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin HRM suite will enable organisations in Malaysia to manage their Payroll and HR processes with ease

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd and a specialist in open HR tech platform, is delighted to announce that its Adrenalin Payroll and HR software has been certified by LHDN (Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri) Malaysia.

With Adrenalin's LHDN approved Payroll, organisations can process their employees' payroll with ease, in quick time, while being totally compliant with MTD and all statutory government regulations.

The Adrenalin Employee Life Cycle suite includes applications from on-boarding to exit/retirement and is in sync with today's business and HR needs. The solutions enable employee collaboration, engagement and productivity.

Commenting on the certification, Srinivasa Bharathy, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, said, "Receiving the official approval from the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia, is testimony to our Payroll being fully compliant with the guidelines and specifications set by LHDN. We are happy to be listed as an HR software provider in Malaysia. The exciting prospect of expanding our market brings with it endless opportunities to do business, especially with the government's thrust on Digital Technology and focus on accelerating the pace of digital and cloud adoption."

S. R. Saravanakkumar, Vice President & Business Head - Asia Pacific, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, said, "Adrenalin is an HR tech specialist and is enabling businesses digitize their HR processes for over 19 years. With a presence already in Malaysia, we look forward to expanding our footprint and engaging with enterprise and medium sized businesses with a clear focus on HR digitisation. We are confident that with Adrenalin HR software, we will be able to deliver tangible value to our customers, who with time will enjoy the ROI."

Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin HCM suite will empower businesses with strategic insights to enable their organisations, maximise business growth and employee productivity.

About Adrenalin eSystems

Adrenalin is a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Adrenalin HR software is a comprehensive, cloud-architected, open HR tech platform, which automates the entire HR & payroll processes. Over 700 customers from 33+ verticals the world over and 1 million+ users use the Adrenalin platform. The HR suite is also available on premise.

In the post-pandemic normal, HR functions across the world have had to adapt rapidly to keep pace with the evolving demands of a hybrid work environment. Adrenalin's inherent hyper agile DNA has been instrumental in the company continuously innovating both its HR platform and delivery to meet market demands.