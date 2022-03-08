- (PLX AI) - Dufry FY revenue CHF 3,915 million vs. estimate CHF 4,000 million.
- • FY EBIT CHF -66 million
- • FY adjusted EBIT CHF 375 million
- • Adjusted operating cash flow reached CHF 147.1 million in 2021 compared to CHF -405.9 million in 2020
- • Says visibility regarding a full recovery to 2019 turnover levels is still limited, with industry associations now estimating a full recovery of passenger numbers to a 2019 level between the end of 2023 and 2024
- • Nevertheless, based on our strong cash conversion capabilities and with the current liquidity position, we are confident for the years ahead, company says
