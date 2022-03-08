Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
28/02/2022
FR0010309096
43
33,40
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
03/03/2022
FR0010309096
28
33,20
XPAR
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
04/03/2022
FR0010309096
32
32,20
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
103
32,97
|Details per transaction
Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Services
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
28/02/2022 09:25:13
FR0010309096
33,40
EUR
43
XPAR
00298036136EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/03/2022 12:04:16
FR0010309096
33,20
EUR
28
XPAR
00298903189EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/03/2022 09:20:24
FR0010309096
32,20
EUR
19
XPAR
00299072010EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/03/2022 09:52:55
FR0010309096
32,20
EUR
10
XPAR
00299087755EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
04/03/2022 14:26:14
FR0010309096
32,20
EUR
3
XPAR
00299204233EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
