Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
Feb. 22
Feb. 21
Change
Jan-Feb.
Jan-Feb.
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
121,668
99,787
22%
235,585
182,271
29%
Passenger
Passenger
105,568
31,277
238%
172,443
77,856
121%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In February 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 121,668 trucks, an increase of 22% compared to February 2021, driven by a favourable comparison basis. Since January 1, more than 235,000 trucks have crossed aboard the Shuttles.
In February 2022, Le Shuttle transported 105,568 passenger vehicles, with heavy traffic observed during the winter holiday departures, thus reinforcing the upward trend observed in recent months, even if it is still impacted by the pandemic.
Traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Friday 8 April 2022 before the markets open.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005611/en/
Contacts:
Getlink Contacts
For UK media enquiriescontact
John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com
For other media enquiries contact
Romain Dufour on +33(0)1 4098 0464
For investor enquiries contact
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com