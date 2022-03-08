Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Feb. 22 Feb. 21 Change Jan-Feb.

2022 Jan-Feb.

2021 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 121,668 99,787 22% 235,585 182,271 29% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 105,568 31,277 238% 172,443 77,856 121%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In February 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 121,668 trucks, an increase of 22% compared to February 2021, driven by a favourable comparison basis. Since January 1, more than 235,000 trucks have crossed aboard the Shuttles.

In February 2022, Le Shuttle transported 105,568 passenger vehicles, with heavy traffic observed during the winter holiday departures, thus reinforcing the upward trend observed in recent months, even if it is still impacted by the pandemic.

Traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Friday 8 April 2022 before the markets open.

