Dienstag, 08.03.2022
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
08.03.22
08:07 Uhr
115,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,86 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
08.03.2022 | 08:04
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form DEFA 14A

PR Newswire

London, March 8

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement on Form DEF 14A dated March 7, 2022 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF. The report is availableat www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

The DEF 14A filing contains information as to certain persons who have publicly disclosed that they are the beneficial owners of 5% or more of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2021.

© 2022 PR Newswire
