8 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 March 2022 it purchased a total of 440,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 300,000 140,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.162 GBP0.964 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.126 GBP0.930 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.148053 GBP0.949416

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 730,476,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 890 1.138 XDUB 08:11:56 00057457203TRLO0 5552 1.132 XDUB 08:12:35 00057457318TRLO0 4139 1.142 XDUB 08:16:34 00057457608TRLO0 4405 1.140 XDUB 08:16:52 00057457635TRLO0 1200 1.140 XDUB 08:17:17 00057457666TRLO0 4410 1.136 XDUB 08:17:38 00057457694TRLO0 4354 1.132 XDUB 08:18:08 00057457774TRLO0 4238 1.130 XDUB 08:18:58 00057457831TRLO0 629 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458110TRLO0 481 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458109TRLO0 80 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458108TRLO0 1437 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458107TRLO0 786 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458106TRLO0 1596 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458105TRLO0 2389 1.132 XDUB 08:22:33 00057458111TRLO0 1287 1.132 XDUB 08:22:49 00057458148TRLO0 1530 1.132 XDUB 08:22:49 00057458147TRLO0 1801 1.132 XDUB 08:22:49 00057458146TRLO0 1530 1.132 XDUB 08:22:49 00057458150TRLO0 213 1.132 XDUB 08:22:49 00057458149TRLO0 4017 1.126 XDUB 08:26:22 00057458421TRLO0 430 1.126 XDUB 08:26:22 00057458424TRLO0 579 1.140 XDUB 08:54:54 00057460949TRLO0 1399 1.144 XDUB 09:02:48 00057461488TRLO0 3034 1.144 XDUB 09:02:48 00057461486TRLO0 4249 1.140 XDUB 09:02:48 00057461489TRLO0 4082 1.154 XDUB 09:10:37 00057462498TRLO0 431 1.152 XDUB 09:24:11 00057464013TRLO0 2678 1.152 XDUB 09:24:11 00057464014TRLO0 836 1.152 XDUB 09:24:11 00057464015TRLO0 3267 1.154 XDUB 10:12:52 00057467726TRLO0 898 1.154 XDUB 10:15:39 00057468037TRLO0 2240 1.158 XDUB 10:29:13 00057469104TRLO0 1517 1.158 XDUB 10:29:13 00057469105TRLO0 456 1.158 XDUB 10:29:28 00057469128TRLO0 1500 1.158 XDUB 10:29:40 00057469168TRLO0 2076 1.158 XDUB 10:29:40 00057469166TRLO0 3593 1.156 XDUB 10:48:34 00057470764TRLO0 4359 1.156 XDUB 10:48:34 00057470763TRLO0 1840 1.152 XDUB 10:56:43 00057471489TRLO0 1760 1.152 XDUB 10:57:20 00057471534TRLO0 1744 1.152 XDUB 10:57:55 00057471589TRLO0 1066 1.152 XDUB 10:57:55 00057471588TRLO0 1865 1.152 XDUB 10:59:40 00057471845TRLO0 2847 1.150 XDUB 11:02:30 00057472167TRLO0 412 1.150 XDUB 11:11:41 00057472947TRLO0 411 1.150 XDUB 11:16:18 00057473184TRLO0 157 1.150 XDUB 11:18:23 00057473366TRLO0 2770 1.146 XDUB 11:28:16 00057474159TRLO0 785 1.146 XDUB 11:28:17 00057474160TRLO0 154 1.146 XDUB 11:29:09 00057474220TRLO0 258 1.146 XDUB 11:29:09 00057474219TRLO0 258 1.146 XDUB 11:33:02 00057474581TRLO0 1517 1.140 XDUB 11:51:59 00057475604TRLO0 677 1.140 XDUB 11:51:59 00057475603TRLO0 1590 1.140 XDUB 11:51:59 00057475602TRLO0 402 1.140 XDUB 11:51:59 00057475605TRLO0 891 1.142 XDUB 11:51:59 00057475606TRLO0 4174 1.162 XDUB 12:22:48 00057478320TRLO0 1754 1.160 XDUB 12:22:50 00057478328TRLO0 2023 1.160 XDUB 12:22:51 00057478329TRLO0 181 1.160 XDUB 12:22:51 00057478331TRLO0 2147 1.160 XDUB 12:26:51 00057478732TRLO0 1500 1.160 XDUB 12:26:51 00057478731TRLO0 926 1.160 XDUB 12:33:58 00057479723TRLO0 2400 1.160 XDUB 12:33:58 00057479722TRLO0 523 1.160 XDUB 12:33:58 00057479721TRLO0 1529 1.160 XDUB 12:34:34 00057479814TRLO0 1951 1.160 XDUB 12:34:34 00057479813TRLO0 1085 1.160 XDUB 12:34:35 00057479815TRLO0 3404 1.160 XDUB 12:35:35 00057479893TRLO0 1506 1.160 XDUB 12:48:47 00057480627TRLO0 2274 1.160 XDUB 12:48:47 00057480626TRLO0 2526 1.160 XDUB 12:48:47 00057480625TRLO0 1278 1.160 XDUB 12:48:47 00057480624TRLO0 4204 1.156 XDUB 12:49:06 00057480654TRLO0 154 1.154 XDUB 13:09:25 00057482681TRLO0 411 1.154 XDUB 13:09:25 00057482680TRLO0 147 1.154 XDUB 13:09:25 00057482679TRLO0 103 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484855TRLO0 964 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484854TRLO0 153 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484853TRLO0 513 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484852TRLO0 1762 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484858TRLO0 289 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484857TRLO0 459 1.162 XDUB 13:32:09 00057484856TRLO0 1892 1.160 XDUB 13:32:14 00057484867TRLO0

