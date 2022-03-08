Anzeige
Dow Jones News
08.03.2022 | 08:31
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 March 2022 it purchased a total of 440,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           300,000     140,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.162     GBP0.964 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.126     GBP0.930 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.148053    GBP0.949416

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 730,476,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
890       1.138         XDUB      08:11:56      00057457203TRLO0 
5552       1.132         XDUB      08:12:35      00057457318TRLO0 
4139       1.142         XDUB      08:16:34      00057457608TRLO0 
4405       1.140         XDUB      08:16:52      00057457635TRLO0 
1200       1.140         XDUB      08:17:17      00057457666TRLO0 
4410       1.136         XDUB      08:17:38      00057457694TRLO0 
4354       1.132         XDUB      08:18:08      00057457774TRLO0 
4238       1.130         XDUB      08:18:58      00057457831TRLO0 
629       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458110TRLO0 
481       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458109TRLO0 
80        1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458108TRLO0 
1437       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458107TRLO0 
786       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458106TRLO0 
1596       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458105TRLO0 
2389       1.132         XDUB      08:22:33      00057458111TRLO0 
1287       1.132         XDUB      08:22:49      00057458148TRLO0 
1530       1.132         XDUB      08:22:49      00057458147TRLO0 
1801       1.132         XDUB      08:22:49      00057458146TRLO0 
1530       1.132         XDUB      08:22:49      00057458150TRLO0 
213       1.132         XDUB      08:22:49      00057458149TRLO0 
4017       1.126         XDUB      08:26:22      00057458421TRLO0 
430       1.126         XDUB      08:26:22      00057458424TRLO0 
579       1.140         XDUB      08:54:54      00057460949TRLO0 
1399       1.144         XDUB      09:02:48      00057461488TRLO0 
3034       1.144         XDUB      09:02:48      00057461486TRLO0 
4249       1.140         XDUB      09:02:48      00057461489TRLO0 
4082       1.154         XDUB      09:10:37      00057462498TRLO0 
431       1.152         XDUB      09:24:11      00057464013TRLO0 
2678       1.152         XDUB      09:24:11      00057464014TRLO0 
836       1.152         XDUB      09:24:11      00057464015TRLO0 
3267       1.154         XDUB      10:12:52      00057467726TRLO0 
898       1.154         XDUB      10:15:39      00057468037TRLO0 
2240       1.158         XDUB      10:29:13      00057469104TRLO0 
1517       1.158         XDUB      10:29:13      00057469105TRLO0 
456       1.158         XDUB      10:29:28      00057469128TRLO0 
1500       1.158         XDUB      10:29:40      00057469168TRLO0 
2076       1.158         XDUB      10:29:40      00057469166TRLO0 
3593       1.156         XDUB      10:48:34      00057470764TRLO0 
4359       1.156         XDUB      10:48:34      00057470763TRLO0 
1840       1.152         XDUB      10:56:43      00057471489TRLO0 
1760       1.152         XDUB      10:57:20      00057471534TRLO0 
1744       1.152         XDUB      10:57:55      00057471589TRLO0 
1066       1.152         XDUB      10:57:55      00057471588TRLO0 
1865       1.152         XDUB      10:59:40      00057471845TRLO0 
2847       1.150         XDUB      11:02:30      00057472167TRLO0 
412       1.150         XDUB      11:11:41      00057472947TRLO0 
411       1.150         XDUB      11:16:18      00057473184TRLO0 
157       1.150         XDUB      11:18:23      00057473366TRLO0 
2770       1.146         XDUB      11:28:16      00057474159TRLO0 
785       1.146         XDUB      11:28:17      00057474160TRLO0 
154       1.146         XDUB      11:29:09      00057474220TRLO0 
258       1.146         XDUB      11:29:09      00057474219TRLO0 
258       1.146         XDUB      11:33:02      00057474581TRLO0 
1517       1.140         XDUB      11:51:59      00057475604TRLO0 
677       1.140         XDUB      11:51:59      00057475603TRLO0 
1590       1.140         XDUB      11:51:59      00057475602TRLO0 
402       1.140         XDUB      11:51:59      00057475605TRLO0 
891       1.142         XDUB      11:51:59      00057475606TRLO0 
4174       1.162         XDUB      12:22:48      00057478320TRLO0 
1754       1.160         XDUB      12:22:50      00057478328TRLO0 
2023       1.160         XDUB      12:22:51      00057478329TRLO0 
181       1.160         XDUB      12:22:51      00057478331TRLO0 
2147       1.160         XDUB      12:26:51      00057478732TRLO0 
1500       1.160         XDUB      12:26:51      00057478731TRLO0 
926       1.160         XDUB      12:33:58      00057479723TRLO0 
2400       1.160         XDUB      12:33:58      00057479722TRLO0 
523       1.160         XDUB      12:33:58      00057479721TRLO0 
1529       1.160         XDUB      12:34:34      00057479814TRLO0 
1951       1.160         XDUB      12:34:34      00057479813TRLO0 
1085       1.160         XDUB      12:34:35      00057479815TRLO0 
3404       1.160         XDUB      12:35:35      00057479893TRLO0 
1506       1.160         XDUB      12:48:47      00057480627TRLO0 
2274       1.160         XDUB      12:48:47      00057480626TRLO0 
2526       1.160         XDUB      12:48:47      00057480625TRLO0 
1278       1.160         XDUB      12:48:47      00057480624TRLO0 
4204       1.156         XDUB      12:49:06      00057480654TRLO0 
154       1.154         XDUB      13:09:25      00057482681TRLO0 
411       1.154         XDUB      13:09:25      00057482680TRLO0 
147       1.154         XDUB      13:09:25      00057482679TRLO0 
103       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484855TRLO0 
964       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484854TRLO0 
153       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484853TRLO0 
513       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484852TRLO0 
1762       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484858TRLO0 
289       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484857TRLO0 
459       1.162         XDUB      13:32:09      00057484856TRLO0 
1892       1.160         XDUB      13:32:14      00057484867TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
