Valmet Oyj: Valmet launches the Beyond Circularity project to boost green transition

Valmet Oyj's press release March 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will launch a new R&D and innovation project called Beyond Circularity, which improves Valmet's readiness to support the green transition in Valmet's customer industries based on the company's technology vision 2030. The project aims at further strengthening Valmet's R&D work in order to develop process technologies, automation and services for utilizing renewable materials and recycled, waste and side streams. The project also allows Valmet to further improve the energy efficiency of its process technologies and enable a shift towards the use of fossil-free energy in its pulp and paper industry customers' production processes.

To support Valmet in achieving these ambitious project aims, Valmet will start building an ecosystem that is aimed at attracting partners, universities, research institutes and customers to participate in making the green transition a reality within the pulp and paper industry. This ecosystem is expected to have more than 100 partners in Finland in 2025. Valmet plans to invest EUR 40 million into the project during the upcoming four-year period to execute on its technology vision and climate program and generate growth. The project is partly funded by Business Finland and is part of the "Veturi" initiative, where international companies are invited to solve some of society's most pressing challenges, through increased research, development and innovation investments in Finland.

Valmet launches the Beyond Circularity project to boost green transition

"We are excited to launch Beyond Circularity. A new green transition ecosystem is to be built as part of this project, which is expected to create value and growth for the participants, expand competences to new areas and encourage best national and international partners in the field to join. The core of the ecosystem is Valmet's unique triangle approach of technology, automation and services enriched by the interdisciplinary knowhow of the partners. By building and developing this exceptional combination, circular economy, autonomous mills and industrial services are taken forward by globally leading specialists in their fields," says Valmet's Vice President of Research and Development Janne Pynnönen.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Janne Pynnönen, Vice President, Research and Development, Valmet, tel. +358 40 7733 236

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 3.9 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-launches-the-beyond-circularity-project-to-boost-green-transition,c3520557

The following files are available for download: