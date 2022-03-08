u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox and Fitogether - Empowering sports teams, leagues, and fans with data



08.03.2022 / 09:00



Press Release u-blox and Fitogether: Empowering sports teams, leagues, and fans with data Fitogether's GPS-enabled Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) deliver highly accurate data that helps take individual and team performance to the next level. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 8, 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN, OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Fitogether , a South Korea-based developer of the OHCOACH wearable sports tracking solution. Relied on by more than 350 football clubs in 44 countries, OHCOACH has since 2019 been delivering the highest positioning accuracy among GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) products in the Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) Quality Test Report conducted by FIFA, the international football organization. Around the world, individual and team sports are in the midst of an analytics revolution. Soccer is no exception. Reliable quantitative data on athletic performance helps coaches optimize the training of individual players, monitor their physical performance, and analyze their playing style and tactics. It also has the potential to transform the match viewing experience of fans with real-time insights into the performance of each player on the field. The OHCOACH solution uses tracking devices that players wear on their upper backs to sense location data and transmit it to an interactive platform that can be accessed by a laptop or a tablet. Comfortable design and high data quality are vital for the solution to provide maximum value. Size and weight need to be kept minimal to avoid interfering with the players' movements. And, despite challenging design constraints, the positioning solution needs to consistently deliver accurate data in real-time. "As data analytics continues to gain importance in professional and amateur sports, we are committed to staying ahead of the game in terms of positioning accuracy and expanding our business through innovation, with u-blox as a partner," says Jinsung Yoon, CEO at Fitogether. To optimally balance comfort and performance, Fitogether's Cell line of sports trackers, which feed the location data of tracked athletes into the OHCOACH service platform, uses one of two u-blox GNSS receivers to meet application-specific accuracy requirements: The u-blox NEO-M9N single-band standard precision GNSS module offers ultra-robust meter-level positioning. Meanwhile, the u-blox ZED-F9P multi-band high precision GNSS module delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds. "Fitogether's clients have high expectations when it comes to the data accuracy and user experience. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to develop new products and technologies for the growing market of real-time athletic monitoring solutions," says Alex Ngi, Product Manager, Product Center Positioning at u-blox. "In addition to its versatile portfolio and the high positioning accuracy of its products, u-blox has impressed us with its active support and stable supply despite the strong headwinds the industry has been seeing," adds Chulwoo Park, Chief Product Officer at Fitogether.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube



u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com Fitogether contact:

taeryung.kim@fitogether.com

chulwoo.park@fitogether.com

(www.fitogether.com)

End of Media Release

