Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2022) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all results have been received for the 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") and core holes. Copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and gold assays are very encouraging because they support the porphyry copper model that the Company has been developing.





Key Highlights:

Holes intersected significant copper in the enriched-oxide zone.

Drilling outlines a large Cu zone with good potential for future development.

Gold values up to 1.5 g/t Au across several holes indicate a gold-rich corridor at Majuba that correlates with surface rock chip samples.

Core holes drilled about 2 kilometers southeast of the outcropping copper oxide discovered a new underlying intrusive with extensive porphyry-style alteration.

Zoning of silver, molybdenum, and zinc is associated with intrusive-composition and oxidation/enrichment zonation.

Significant copper results are shown below on Cross Section 4503040N. It is oriented with the same view as the photo shown above and has a similar scale.





Bam Bam drilled 4,541.4 meters (14,900 ft) in 15 RC holes and 859.4 meters (2,820 ft) in 2 core holes. Results are listed for copper, silver, gold, molybdenum, and zinc on the table at the end of this news release. For each drill hole, the total, length-weighted average values of each element is shown. Significant intervals are also listed. These are based on zones with a minimum of 4.6 m (15 ft) with a minimum of 0.16% Cu. All assays are total copper and were determined using a four-acid digestion process and analyzed by ALS Method ME-ICP61.

Significant Results

The 2021 RC drilling program was designed to in-fill and extend the 2020 Bam Bam drilling and historic holes. Using 3D modeling and cross-sectional evaluation the company focused in the mineralized zones including MHB-2 with:

146 ft (44.5 m) @ 1.41% Cu & 97.6 g/t Ag , 0-146 ft (0-44.5 m)

, 0-146 ft (0-44.5 m) 2.4% Copper Equivalent (CuEq)

CuEq=Length-weighted silver converted to copper using US$17/oz Ag & US$2.50/lb. Cu

in the copper-enriched oxide zone. And historic drill hole MMX-24 with:

370 ft (112.8 m) @ 0.45% Cu & 11.8 g/t Ag ,730-1100 ft (222.5-335.3 m)

,730-1100 ft (222.5-335.3 m) 0.57% Copper Equivalent (CuEq)

in the copper-enriched oxide and sulfide zone.

The total contained copper values for all the significant holes is very encouraging because everything drilled had copper. Pending future metallurgical work and resource modeling considerations these data will be parsed out using rigorous evaluation parameters.

MHB-10, and -24

Holes MHB-10 and MHB-24 returned results that are encouraging because the significant intervals filled in and tied together two 0.3% Cu grade shells constructed in 2020. The holes also outline a much larger plus 0.16% Cu zone (see Section 4503040N).

MHB-10: 40 ft (13.7 m) @ 0.14% Cu from 0 to 40 ft (0-13.72 m)

MHB-10: 25 ft (7.6 m) @ 0.19% Cu from 325 to 350 ft (99.06-106.68 m)

MHB-10: 60 ft (18.3 m) @ 0.17% Cu from 400 to 460 ft (121.92-140.21 m)

MHB-10: 85 ft (27.4 m) @ 0.18% Cu from 570 to 655 ft (172.21-199.64 m)

MHB-10: 45 ft (15.2 m) @ 0.18% Cu from 800 to 845 ft (242.32-257.56 m)

Significant gold from MHB-10 includes:

5 ft (1.5 m) @ 1.515 g/t Au from 50 to 55 ft (15.2-16.8 m)

from 50 to 55 ft (15.2-16.8 m) 5 ft (1.5 m) @ 0.370 g/t Au from 730 to 735 ft (222.5-224.0 m)

from 730 to 735 ft (222.5-224.0 m) 5 ft (1.5 m) @ 0.684 g/t Au from 790 to 795 ft (240.8-242.3 m)

MHB-14, -15, -18, -21, and -23

Holes MHB-14, -15, -18, -21, and -23 are significant extension drill holes.

MHB-15 and MHB-21 extend the copper mineralization deeper (MHB-21) and northward (MHB-15). MHB-21 had some very high copper within a zone that returned:

310 ft (96 m) @ 0.27% Cu from 970 to 1280 ft (294.13-390.14 m)

with 10 ft (3 m) @ 2.51% Cu from 1195 to 1205 ft (364.24-367.28 m)

MHB-14 and MHB-18 intersected mineralization shallower and west of the middle 0.3% Cu grade shell that the holes were targeting. These results outline more mineralization which will be included in the modeling and appear to tie together the middle copper zone with the historically mined mineral zones.

MHB-14 returned:

85 ft (25.9 m) @ 0.43% Cu from 730 to 815 ft (222.5-248.41 m)

with 10 ft (3.1 m) @ 3.11% Cu from 735 to 745 ft (224.03-227.08 m)

and 5 ft (1.5 m) @ 5.38% Cu from 740 to 745 ft (225.55-227.08 m)

MHB-18 is within the high gold corridor and returned:

75 ft (22.9 m) @ 0.21% Cu from 630 to 705 ft (192.02-214.88 m)

incl 10 ft (3 m) @ 0.228 g/t Au from 695 to 705 ft (211.84-214.88 m)

MHB-23 extended the 2020 0.3% Cu shell northward where it intersected:

110 ft (33.7 m) @ 0.21% Cu from 890 to 1000 ft (271.27-304.98 m)

with 5 ft (1.5 m) @ 1.63% Cu from 995 to 1000 ft (303.28-304.8 m)

MHB-17

Hole MHB-17 did not intersect the expected subvolcanic intrusive rock outcropping at the surface. However, the hole intersected significant intervals of copper and gold which may be pointing towards an additional near-surface zone of copper as well as a second gold corridor. MHB-17 results include:

20 ft (6.1 m) @ 0.16% Cu from 125 to 145 ft (38.1-44.2 m)

from 125 to 145 ft (38.1-44.2 m) 50 ft (15.2 m) @ 0.17% Cu from 330 to 380 ft (100.58-115.82 m)

from 330 to 380 ft (100.58-115.82 m) 25 ft (7.6 m) @ 0.16% Cu from 585 to 610 ft (178.31-185.93 m)

from 585 to 610 ft (178.31-185.93 m) 20 ft (6.1 m) @ 0.369 g/t Au from 470 to 490 ft (143.3-149.4 m)

MHB-20 and -22

Core holes MHB-20 and MHB-22 discovered the previously unknown intrusive. The holes were located to drill into the Copper-Gold soils Target which is coincident with a much larger anomalous remanent magnetic zone identified from the drone magnetic survey in 2021. A deep, northeast-trending Induced Polarization (IP) high also crosses the zone.

Initial reporting identified the intrusive as diorite intrusive. Detailed logging on sawn core clearly indicates that it is granodiorite intrusive. The rhyolite intrusive, which hosts mineralization in the historic mine areas at Majuba and drilled by the RC during 2021, have been logged in a cross-cutting relationship with the granodiorite. Ongoing-detailed logging, thin-section work, and detailed slab-core examination is in-progress to determine the exact relationship between the two intrusive types.

Multiple overlapping porphyry alteration events that have been identified throughout the previous drilling and historical work were noted throughout the granodiorite core. In addition to widespread propylitic and phyllic alteration their appears to be extensive potassic alteration and magnetite bearing quartz veining. Additionally, a second type of tourmaline has been noted. These all indicate the granodiorite is probably related to the magma chamber that produced the copper at Majuba Hill.

The relationship of the granodiorite and the rhyolite intrusives combined with the widespread IP geophysics indicate very high potential for a large, copper porphyry at Majuba Hill.





Summary Discussion of Results

The 2021 drilling results continue to expand on previous Bam Bam drilling and historic drill results. The zones of widespread copper oxide and sulfide enrichment combined with the newly discovered, underlying porphyry-altered granodiorite intrusive strongly outline the potential for Majuba Hill to be a billion ton copper, silver, gold porphyry deposit.

Mineralization is centered within a large contiguous land position. Bam Bam has 100% control of the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims.

The property is in Nevada, a Tier 1 mining district that is the most mining friendly place in North America and has well developed transportation, power, and workforce infrastructure. Majuba is easily reached by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "With copper at all-time highs, Bam Bam anticipates growing into a mid-tier with Majuba moving from a discovery play into a resource development project. Copper use continues to grow and projects the size of Majuba in safe jurisdictions are needed to meet world demands."





Table of Significant Intercepts

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the project to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

