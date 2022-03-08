Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: United International Enterprises Limited (UIE) - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March 2022. ISIN: BSP951331318 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: UIE -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,372,769 shares (USD 33,727,690) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 20,000 shares (USD 200,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,352,769 shares (USD 33,527,690) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: UIE -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3441 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66