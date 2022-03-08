Anzeige
08.03.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: United International Enterprises Limited (UIE) - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 9 March 2022. 



ISIN:         BSP951331318           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         UIE               
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,372,769 shares (USD 33,727,690)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        20,000 shares (USD 200,000)   
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,352,769 shares (USD 33,527,690)
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      UIE               
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3441               
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
