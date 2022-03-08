Transparency Market Research: Child Resistant Bottles Market in North America to Advance at CAGR of 5.9% During 2020 - 2030, Observes TMR Study

- Stringent regulations in U.S. pertaining to child safety against accidental poisoning pushing innovations in North America child resistant bottles market, especially for pharmaceutical products

- Packaging companies offering array of tamper-evident seals with child resistant caps for industrial chemicals to tap into revenues

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Child resistant container caps and closures are widely being adopted in a broad range of consumer and pharmaceutical products, such as in the primary and secondary packaging of cannabis, tobacco, automotive, and medicine. Evolving regulations pertaining to child resistant packaging especially in the U.S. and Canada are enriching the value chain of the North Americachild resistant bottles market. The valuation is projected to exceed US$ 1.4 Mn by the end of 2030.

Manufacturers have been tapping into the vast revenue potential from the growing sales of child-resistant squeeze-and-turn closure. Of note, the authors of the TMR study on the North America child resistant bottles market found that snap-on closure type is projected to create incremental opportunity of US$ 284.1 Mn. The shift toward squeeze and turn closures is a key trend in the North America child resistant bottles market.

Over the years, the steady penetration of child resistant packaging in the pharmaceutical industry has spurred revenue generation. Of note, the Canada child resistant bottles market is projected to advance at 7.6% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030. Companies are adhering to regulations pertaining to reclosable and non-reclosable packaging of medicines and industrial chemicals. The demand for child resistant packaging for industrial chemicals and household cleaners is generating incremental avenues, assert the analysts in the TMR study on the North America child resistant bottles.

Key findings of North America Child Resistant Bottles Market Study

Child Resistant Protective Container Caps and Closures Witnessing Design Advancements: The demand for liquid bottles with child resistant caps & dosing syringes in the pharmaceutical industry is propelling the sales in the North America child resistant bottles market. New design configurations are expected to open up new avenues in the market.

The demand for liquid bottles with child resistant caps & dosing syringes in the pharmaceutical industry is propelling the sales in the child resistant bottles market. New design configurations are expected to open up new avenues in the market. Regulations on Special Packaging Support Innovation: Regulations governing testing procedures for special packaging are generating impetus for continuous innovation in the North America child resistant bottles market. The reliability of reclosable caps in child resistant packaging is ensured by adherence to testing protocols in the U.S. A case in point is packaging that meet the criteria of 16 CFR § 1700.20 and ISO 8317:2015.

Regulations governing testing procedures for special packaging are generating impetus for continuous innovation in the child resistant bottles market. The reliability of reclosable caps in child resistant packaging is ensured by adherence to testing protocols in the U.S. A case in point is packaging that meet the criteria of 16 CFR § 1700.20 and ISO 8317:2015. CRC for Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Drive Demand: Child resistant packaging for cannabidiol (CBD) products are unlocking value-grab opportunities in the North America child resistant bottles market. Products conform to Child Safety Standard ASTM D3475 guidelines in this case. Regulations are rapidly evolving for child-proof cannabis packaging in the U.S. Of note, substantial demand for 101 ml-500 ml bottles for personal care products is also fueling the prospects of the North America child resistant bottles market.

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market: Key Drivers

The past few years have witnessed expansion of child resistant packaging in FMCG products, where FMCG producers are promoting the concept to show concerns for child safety, thus boosting the North America child resistant bottles market.

child resistant bottles market. Rise in use of child resistant packaging with tamper-resistant seals for home care and personal care products is a key driver of the North America child resistant bottles market. The growing shift toward anti-counterfeit packaging has boosted the landscape.

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the North America child resistant bottles market are Origin Pharma Packaging, FH Packaging, Bormioli Pharma, CL Smith, SGD Pharma, Comar LLC, Silgan Holdings, Inc., O.Berk Company, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Inc., Comar LLC, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Gerresheimer AG.

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market Segmentation

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market by Capacity

15 ml - 100 ml

101 ml - 500 ml

501 ml -1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market by Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market by Closure

Push & Turn

Squeeze & Turn

Snap On

Dropper

North America Child Resistant Bottles Market by Country

United States

Canada

