Cyber Management Alliance Ltd: CM-Alliance to host free cybersecurity training for minority-owned businesses

LONDON , March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Management Alliance Ltd, a cybersecurity consultancy and training organisation will be delivering eight events in cybersecurity training for minority-owned businesses in the Midlands region supported by Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

Businesses will be able to attend the sessions during March and April 2022 at locations across the Midlands: Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry, Derby, Leicester and Nottingham.

Attendees of the NCSC-Certified training course in Cybersecurity & Privacy Essentials (CSPE) will have the opportunity to learn:

How to protect their business from cyber criminals and ransomware attacks .

. What is Cyber Essentials and why it's important and relevant for every business in the UK.

How to ensure they don't get fined by the privacy regulator.

The training sessions will be followed by a Q&A session with the cybersecurity expert in English, Hindi, Urdu & Punjabi.

Amar Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of CM-Alliance, said, "Cyber criminals are making millions of pounds from attacking small businesses who don't always have the technical expertise to protect themselves from advanced attackers. We care deeply about enabling organisations to make themselves more resilient against cyber-crimes, and are therefore thrilled to have received government support for furthering our mission."

Bal Rai, Co-Founder & MD of CM-Alliance, added, "As a minority-owned business ourselves, we are pleased to have this opportunity to train and empower others like us in bolstering their cyber resilience capabilities and protecting themselves from cyber-attacks and ransomware attacks."

In addition to this, Cyber Management Alliance has been building widespread cyber resilience across the UK and trains organisations including the NHS, Police forces, and numerous local councils. Its overarching mission is to empower small businesses to build cybersecurity capabilities so that they can better protect themselves against cyber intruders and respond to business-impacting cyber-attacks.

More information about the training details and schedule is available here: https://www.cm-alliance.com/dcms-cspe

About Cyber Management Alliance

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London UK, Cyber Management Alliance Ltd. is a leading cybersecurity consultancy and training organisation.

Cyber Management Alliance Ltd. has established its domain leadership by assessing, building and improving its clients' cyber resilience capabilities through training, consultancy, tabletop exercises, health checks, assessments and audits.

Cyber Management Alliance is also renowned globally as the creator of training courses in Cyber Incident Planning & Response and Building and Optimising Incident Response Playbooks, certified by the NCSC. Our cybersecurity consultancy service offering includes Trusted Advisory, Virtual CISO services and Virtual Cyber Assistant. We also offer a wide suite of audits and assessments to organisations focussed on better managing cyber risk. Creator of training courses in Cyber Incident Planning & Response and Building and Optimising Incident Response Playbooks, certified by the NCSC

14th March - Wolverhampton

15th March - Birmingham

16th March - Leicester

17th March - Coventry/Warwick

31st March - Hayes, London

4th April - Birmingham

26th April - Derby

27th April - Nottingham

National Cyber Strategy

The Midlands region hosted the launch of the Government's UK's National Cyber Strategy in December 2021 in Birmingham.

