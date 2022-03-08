3D Display Market to Reach $378.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 17.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry, rise in demand for 3D display solution across entertainment sector, and sense of depth perception drive the growth of the global 3D display market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Display Market by Type (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic, and HMD), Technology (DLP RPTV, PDP, OLED, and LED), Access Method (Screen Based Display and Micro Display), and Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, HMD, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global 3D Display industry generated $76.50 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $378.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry, rise in demand for 3D display solution across entertainment sector, and sense of depth perception drive the growth of the global 3D display market. However, high cost of installation of 3D display solutions and increase in health related issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in market of TV, monitor, smart-phone and tablets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global 3D display market.

The pandemic had halted the production facilities of 3D display industry and disrupted the supply chain, owing to the implementation of lockdown.

However, the rise in demand for VR gaming solutions is expected to witness relatively high growth in 2022.

The LED segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for three-fourths of the global 3D display market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. LEDs are increasingly used in the displays of various gadgets like TV, tablet, computer, and mobile because they are energy efficient as compared to conventional display technologies such as plasma and DLP. This is making it the largest segment of the market. Moreover, the OLED segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is because OLED technology is recognized as a lighter and thinner alternative to conventional LED and LCD systems.

The screen based display segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on access methods, the screen based display segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 89% of the global 3D display market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to several factors such as increasing 3D content, improving networks across globe, availability of capable devices for 3D content delivery, enhanced taste & preferences of consumers. However, the micro display segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors including compactness, efficiency in performance and rising number of applications.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global 3D display market, owing to surge in investment by prime players in 3D technology solutions. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period, attributed to rising awareness about artificial intelligence and IoT technology.

Leading Market Players

Sony Corp

Panasonic Corp

LG Electronics Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Sharp Corp

3D Fusion

Fujifilm Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3DICON

