enfinium Limited: enfinium appoints Non-Executive Director, Lynn Fordham to the Board

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynn Fordham as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, with effect from March 2022.

Lynn is currently a non-executive director of Caledonia Investments plc, Domino's Pizza Group and is the Chair of RMA, The Royal Marines Charity. She retired in 2021 as Managing Partner of Larchpoint Capital LLP a private capital investment firm. From 2009 to 2017 she was CEO of SVG Capital plc, having joined the SVG Group as CFO in July 2008. She was also a non-executive of the London brewer and pub company Fuller Smith and Turner for 7.5 years. Lynn has worked internationally in a number of roles in a range of sectors from oil and gas (Mobil Oil), retail and healthcare (Boots), housebuilding (Barratt Homes), soft commodities (ED&F Man Group) and airports (BAA). Lynn is a qualified Chartered Accountant and will take on the role of Chair of the Finance, Risk Management and Audit Committee.

Sir Peter Gershon, Chairman of the Board said, "I am delighted to welcome Lynn to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. She brings both significant financial and investment experience, and also general executive and operational knowledge from a broad range of sectors and her expertise will be a valuable addition to the skills and capabilities of the Board and leadership team."

Notes to editor:

About enfinium

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors are stewards of over €150 billion in assets managed on behalf of a client base that extends across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America. With more than twenty years' experience in infrastructure investment, it is one of the longest established managers of infrastructure assets on behalf of institutional investors and currently manages approximately €10.9 billion of equity invested across assets in the utility, transport and energy infrastructure sectors in Europe, Australia and North America. FSI operates as a standalone business owned by the Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.