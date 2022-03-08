Anzeige
Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Sustainability Accounts for 2021 published

HELSINKI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2021 has been published today. The Sustainability Accounts provides information on the sustainability issues that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2021. The Sustainability Accounts also includes an interview with the CEO as well as many case examples.

The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability

For further information, please contact:
Elina Ekelund
Sustainability Manager
Tel. +358 40 8658579
elina.ekelund@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-sustainability-accounts-for-2021-published,c3520636

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13399/3520636/1545547.pdf

Citycon_Sustainability_Accounts_2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
