TOKYO, Mar 8, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its plans to strengthen its status as a leading digital transformation (DX) company that drives DX both in its own and customers' businesses with the aim of realizing a sustainable society.Amidst an ever-changing business environment and growing demand for talent with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age, Fujitsu continues to offer new ways to empower its employees to take ownership of their career development, enhancing the mobility of talent throughout the Group to quickly and optimally allocate the right people to the right positions. Fujitsu also provides employees with opportunities for continued growth, such as a group-wide posting program and a system that supports reskilling of its talent. Fujitsu also actively hires on a rolling basis through its new graduate and mid-career recruitment activities.1. Program to transform talent into "business producers"Fujitsu implemented a system to support employees with training programs to raise and change their skills and to visualize the skills of its approx. 8,000 sales personnel in Japan, aiming to foster the development of "business producers" responsible for creating new value in cross-industry sectors, rather than filling vertical, industry-specific sales positions.Going forward, business producers, who are in direct contact with customers, will play a central role in accelerating Fujitsu's transformation into a DX company.2. Assigning the right people to the right positionsIn fiscal 2020, Fujitsu introduced a job-based human resources system for all manager-class people and up and a group-wide job posting system that allows Group employees that are located in Japan to take on new job positions on their own initiative. In fiscal 2021, approximately 2,000 employees that are located in Japan were transferred or relocated through this group-wide system.Fujitsu also supports the diversification of careers by utilizing its expertise and experience in responding to job offers from outside the Group, and also offers a system to support employees seeking career course redirection outside of the Fujitsu Group at their own request.3. Expansion of the temporary "Self-Produce Support System"As one of the measures to accelerate the optimal allocation of human resources, Fujitsu expanded the existing "Self-Produce Support System"(1), a temporary system to support employees seeking career course redirection outside of the Fujitsu Group. By February 28, 2022, 3,031 employees (full-time employees or those re-employed through the post-retirement re-employment system) mainly 50 years of age or older and employed at Fujitsu or Fujitsu Group companies in Japan had applied for this support.4. Financial impact of the above initiativesThe expansion of the temporary "Self-Produce Support System" is expected to involve a non-recurring expense of 65 billion yen. This expense is recorded in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2022. Accordingly, the full-year consolidated forecast has been revised as follows.(1) Self-Produce Support System :A system that provides a certain level of support to employees who seek career course redirection outside of the Fujitsu Group.