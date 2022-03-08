Ignion; Amazon Web Services: IGNION chooses AWS to transform the IoT design process

BARCELONA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignion, a Barcelona-based IoT antenna leading innovator, announced today the launch of the Antenna Intelligence Cloud bringing the power of a cloud computing and artificial intelligence to the antenna domain. Based on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services and the power and flexibility of its patented Virtual Antenna technology, the new Antenna Intelligence Cloud-based service is capable of reducing antenna design from days or weeks to minutes.

Ignion and AWS will continue collaborating with the aim to offer tools which speed up global development of IoT projects.

Ignion has developed the design and simulation platform on AWS to enable IoT developers to integrate Virtual Antenna technology correctly and quickly into their own products, thus providing a more reliable and predictable antenna integration process into any IoT device and reducing development cost and time to go-to-market. Based on years of experience and thousands of designs executed, the Antenna Intelligence Cloud core uses machine learning, and the resulting simulated performance is very close to what can be achieved with a real world end device.

With the fast and radical changes in how RF systems are designed, the Antenna Intelligence Cloud is uniquely positioned to become the new platform that fuels innovation and versatility of any IoT end product. The Antenna Intelligence Cloud uses state-of-the art simulation with machine learning and removes the need to initiate the development on physical hardware. Especially as every design is unique, and since there are continuous new needs due to 5G, Wi-Fi6E, LoRaWAN, or UWB, and often devices which contain multiple radio's, there is an existing need for accurate and reliable design support for the IoT ecosystem.

"The breadth and depth of the AWS cloud offering allows us to provide access to our Virtual Antenna portfolio while delivering a full end-to-end RF design solution to significantly accelerate IoT product development and improve product ROI," said Jaap Groot, Chief Executive Officer at Ignion. "By creating your IoT antenna solution with the support of Ignion's Antenna Intelligence Cloud, your product design cycle is shortened and optimized with market leading predictability and flexibility."

Ignion is an antenna powerhouse and a leading innovator that designs, manufactures and commercializes miniature off-the-shelf antennas for IoT, mobile connectivity and short- range wireless devices. Ignion's mission is to accelerate IoT and empower the ecosystem with out-of-the-box antenna solutions.

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, as an independent antenna product business in 2015, the Virtual Antenna technology is already embedded in more than 30 million IoT devices worldwide. Ignion combines a leading R&D and engineering team with proven design capabilities and scale, to bring to market a new generation of antenna products that meet the wireless connectivity needs of design engineers. Ignion has corporate offices in Spain, USA and China as well as several strategic partnerships with the leading module makers and transceiver OEM's.

