Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Enhances Microsoft Teams Solutions Portfolio; Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ZAACT Consulting

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced that on March 4, 2022 it signed a definitive agreement to acquire ZAACT Consulting, a Microsoft Gold Partner based in Sandy, UT.

"This strategic acquisition is an integral component of Altigen's strategy to deliver the industry's most complete suite of integrated solutions and services for Microsoft Teams," said Jerry Fleming, Chairman and CEO of Altigen. "The synergies between our companies are nothing short of amazing. The capabilities offered by ZAACT are absolute requirements for any mid-size or enterprise customer engagement. In addition to their deep expertise in Microsoft technologies, ZAACT has also developed strong experience and relationships in the Financial Services and Healthcare verticals, which are the top two target markets that Altigen is pursuing. Together with ZAACT, Altigen is in a significantly enhanced position to drive increased sales of our CXaaS solutions."

Fleming further said, "It's also important to note ZAACT is not a Microsoft reseller, which is in line with Altigen's philosophy that reselling Microsoft licenses is something our channel business partners do. Instead ZAACT delivers custom applications and services that enhance the value of those Microsoft licenses for both customers and Microsoft business partners."

Ryan Day, ZAACT founder and CEO commented, "The entire ZAACT team has done a fantastic job over the years building a great company focused on solving customer problems with Microsoft technology solutions. Because of this, when I was approached by Altigen several months ago, the company was not up for sale. What started out as an intriguing possibility grew into our vision today of putting two great companies together, one software and one services, to deliver exceptional solutions for our customers. The technical and business process expertise that ZAACT provides combined with Altigen's customer experience software is not only just what our customers are looking for, but also provides the foundation for accelerated business growth."

ZAACT has been providing businesses with comprehensive Microsoft-centric technology solutions since 2010. ZAACT has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner status in five different competencies, including: Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Collaboration and Content, Cloud Productivity, Datacenter and Application Development. From a Microsoft solutions perspective, ZAACT has developed deep expertise in Microsoft Teams, Azure, SharePoint, Power Platform, Business Process Management and Microsoft 365. ZAACT further develops custom applications built on Microsoft cloud technologies for its customers.

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement Altigen will acquire substantially all of the assets of Intermountain Technology Group, doing business as ZAACT Consulting. Both ZAACT's management team and employees will be joining Altigen upon closing of the transaction. The closing, expected to occur later this month, is subject to Altigen's completion of certain due diligence items. The terms of the transaction will be disclosed upon closing.

Separately, on March 7, 2022, Joe Hamblin, Altigen's Chief Operating Officer tendered his resignation to pursue other interests. Mr. Hamblin joined the company in September 2020 as Vice President & General Manager of Altigen's Teams business unit, prior to moving to his most recent role as COO.

"During my tenure at Altigen we've made great strides in orienting the company toward a cloud-first organization", said Joe Hamblin. "With those plans in place and considering the strong management team ZAACT is bringing to the company the timing was right for me to step aside as COO. I plan to maintain close ties to the company as a strategic consultant and continue to expect great things to come."

Jerry Fleming, Chairman & CEO of Altigen commented, "Joe's leadership and get it done attitude have been a key component in aligning the company with a cloud-first, customer centric objective. Given that ZAACT will be bringing a seasoned executive management team to Altigen, we probably would have been a bit top heavy on management. I certainly appreciate everything Joe has done for the company and wish him the best in his new endeavors. Moreover, I look forward to continuing to work with Joe in his role as strategic consultant."

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About ZAACT Consulting

ZAACT LLC has been a close integration partner with Microsoft for over ten years. The ZAACT focus has been helping companies implement deep dive Microsoft technologies such as Teams, Azure, SharePoint and Dynamics. Because of the unique focus on one platform for this services company, they have been able to drive an incredible amount of knowledge and experience into their company. Headquarters of ZAACT are in Sandy, UT and focus has been primarily on the Intermountain West and East coast. ZAACT is proud of the growth and success they have had with extremely satisfied clients and great employees. You can learn more about ZAACT by going to their website at www.zaact.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to integrate newly acquired technologies, products and/or services into our operations, including the services and assets described in this release; our ability to increased sales of our CXaaS solutions; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings; our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

