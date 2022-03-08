Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 5.6 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq in Deepest Hole at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from the deepest diamond drill hole (MDDSC026) drilled at the Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.
Highlights:
- 5.6 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb (10.0 g/t AuEq) from 469.7 metres in hole MDDSC026, including:
- 1.2 metres @ 36.2 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (39.4 g/t AuEq) from 470.0 metres.
- Increases mineralization depth to 420 metres vertical, the deepest drill hole at Sunday Creek.
- Drilled on the same mineralized shoot 130 metres west and below previously reported MDDSC025, which intersected 11.7 metres @ 16.0 g/t AuEq from 362.0 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3).
- Prospectus to be lodged in March for the proposed spin-out of Mawson's Australian assets onto the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman of Mawson and MD-elect for Southern Cross, states: "With the last hole to report before we lodge Southern Cross Gold's prospectus, Sunday Creek continues to prove itself as one of the best discoveries to be made in the modern renaissance of the Victorian goldfields. Our deepest hole at the project to date, on a big step out on the Apollo structure is another extremely strong result. Mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test."
Exploration work at Sunday Creek over the last 18 months has been undertaken by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd ("CGF"). CGF owns 100% of the project and was recently transferred from Mawson Gold Ltd to Southern Cross Gold Ltd ("Southern Cross") as part of a larger internal reorganization ahead of Southern Cross' proposed initial public offering ("IPO") onto the ASX expected to be completed in Q2 2022. Today, Mawson holds 84.62% of Southern Cross' issued shares after recently raising A$2.725 million privately into Southern Cross to fund ongoing exploration and IPO costs.
MDDSC026 is another large step-out, located 130 metres west of and below MDDSC025 (Figure 1), the previous deepest intersection drilled at the project (11.7 metres @ 12.4 g/t Au and 3.6% Sb (16.0 g/t AuEq) from 362.0 metres including 3.0 metres @ 41.4 g/t Au and 12.0% Sb (53.4 g/t AuEq) from 364.0 metres on the Apollo structure (Figures 2 and 3). MDDSC026 intersected a broad zone of mineralization greater than 100 metres down hole thickness (Tables 2 and 3). Highlights, (lower cut 0.3 g/t Au over 2 metre) include:
- 10.0 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au from 381.0 metres, including:
- 0.4 metres @ 7.0 g/t Au from 386.8 metres
- 3.0 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (2.1 g/t AuEq) from 437.8 metres
- 8.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.3 g/t AuEq) from 446.6 metres
- 5.6 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb (10.0 g/t AuEq) from 469.7 metres in hole MDDSC026, including:
- 1.2 metres @ 36.2 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (39.4 g/t AuEq) from 470.0 metres;
Mawson has reported twenty-six drill holes (MDDSC001-026) for 6,447.8 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project since mid-2021 (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling continues during the proposed Southern Cross IPO but further assays of drill cores are not expected to be completed before the company is admitted to the official list of the ASX.
Technical and Environmental Background: Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated. Lab duplicates and quarter core field duplicates demonstrate that mineralization is homogenous with a low nugget effect evident. A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, quarter core duplicates and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold Equivalent Calculation: It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.
Qualified Person: Dr Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW) (FRA:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical de-risking stages. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd, which is in the process of listing on the ASX.
Figure 1: Plan location of the Southern Cross Gold's Permit Areas in Victoria
Figure 2: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling from this new release (MDDSC0026).
Figure 3: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area indicating Mawson drillhole MDDSC0026 reported here.
Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)
Area
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
Dip
Azimuth
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Date Reported
Central
MDDSC001
331080
5867769
-55.5
283.3
318
67
October 07, 2020
Central
MDDSC002
331085
5867771
-65.6
241.9
318
150.3
October 27, 2020
Rising Sun
MDDSC003
330776
5867892
-65.2
240.2
295
127.7
October 27, 2020
Golden Dyke
MDDSC004
330637
5867822
-44
240.5
321
280
January 05, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC005
331029
5867798
-45.5
89.6
311
160.1
January 05, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC006
331023
5867799
-39.4
237.1
311
99.6
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC007
330985
5867712
-42
70
321.5
150.8
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC008
331044
5867763
-52
253.2
320
99.2
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC009
331013
5867799
-50
260
311
105.9
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC010
331033
5867798
-60
214
310.5
151.3
February 11, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC011
331042
5867798
-55
270
310
215.8
March 22, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC012
331172
5867842
-60
252.4
309
262.9
March 22, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC013
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
43.4
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC013A
331170
5867842
-68
223
309
270
July 06, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC014
330985
5867712
-75
41.4
303.7
300
July 06, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC015
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
29.8
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC015A
331191.6
5867860
-65
253
306.7
423.2
July 06, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC016
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
15.74
Abandoned
Apollo
MDDSC016A
331104.4
5867822
-66
236
308.3
252.5
27 October, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC017
331196.4
5867856
-72
260
307.6
450
27 October, 2021
Golden Dyke
MDDSC018
330548
5867891
-55
195
307.6
300
27 October, 2021
Golden Dyke
MDDSC019
330615.8
5867886
-57
195
300.39
196.4
27 October, 2021
Rising Sun
MDDSC020
330755
5868012
-55
195
298.43
200
27 October, 2021
Rising Sun
MDDSC021
330755
5868012
-65
200
298.43
321.4
27 October, 2021
Root Hog
MDDSC022
330875
5868005
-55
200
307.19
282.5
27 October, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC023
330981
5867845
-66
175
297.35
222.6
13 Dec, 2021
Gladys
MDDSC024
330981
5867845
-77
175
297.35
306.3
13 Dec, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC025
331154
5867964
-72
210
297.35
444.2
13 Dec, 2021
Apollo
MDDSC026
331111
5867971
-73
215
318.56
519.2
Here
Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.
Hole_ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width(1) (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
MDDSC001
0.0
15.2
15.2
3.7
0.2
3.9
including
2.0
2.8
0.8
9.4
0.4
9.7
including
6.0
6.2
0.1
15.8
0.1
15.9
including
8.0
8.7
0.7
5.7
0.1
5.8
including
10.0
11.6
1.6
11.3
0.3
11.5
MDDSC001
56.0
56.9
0.9
2.2
0.0
2.2
MDDSC001
64.0
65.4
1.4
0.6
0.1
0.7
MDDSC002
16.0
17.5
1.5
1.2
0.3
1.4
MDDSC002
26.0
26.3
0.3
6.3
0.2
6.4
MDDSC002
39.0
41.0
2.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC002
50.0
59.0
9.0
3.2
0.5
3.7
including
54.0
54.3
0.3
82.8
13.8
96.5
MDDSC002
76.0
76.5
0.5
1.0
0.0
1.1
MDDSC002
96.0
96.6
0.6
2.2
0.3
2.5
MDDSC002
109.0
110.1
1.1
21.4
3.3
24.7
MDDSC002
113.0
113.3
0.3
10.6
1.1
11.7
MDDSC002
116.0
130.3
14.3
2.9
0.5
3.3
including
116.0
116.3
0.3
25.6
0.0
25.6
including
117.0
117.4
0.4
18.0
2.8
20.8
including
119.0
119.6
0.5
7.0
7.3
14.3
including
123.0
124.1
1.1
5.2
0.8
6.0
including
128.0
128.2
0.2
7.1
0.0
7.1
MDDSC002
135.0
136.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC002
143.0
144.0
1.0
1.8
0.0
1.8
MDDSC003
72.0
73.5
1.5
3.6
0.3
3.9
including
72.0
72.9
0.9
5.3
0.5
5.7
MDDSC003
76.0
81.5
5.5
1.6
1.4
3.0
including
79.0
79.6
0.6
5.9
10.0
15.8
MDDSC003
84.0
84.9
0.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC003
91.0
92.4
1.3
0.4
0.6
1.0
MDDSC003
116.0
119.1
3.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC005
15.0
15.3
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
MDDSC005
88.0
92.2
4.2
3.4
0.1
3.5
including
89.0
89.2
0.1
7.1
0.7
7.9
MDDSC005
99.0
99.2
0.2
1.3
0.4
1.6
MDDSC005
107.0
112.7
5.7
0.6
0.6
1.2
including
109.0
109.2
0.2
3.0
11.2
14.1
MDDSC005
120.0
135.7
15.7
2.6
1.0
3.6
including
124.0
124.1
0.1
52.6
7.5
60.0
including
128.0
128.6
0.6
13.0
2.0
15.0
including
131.0
131.4
0.4
8.3
5.1
13.4
including
133.0
134.7
1.7
8.6
4.9
13.5
MDDSC006
29.0
30.0
1.0
2.3
0.0
2.3
MDDSC006
33.0
33.8
0.8
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC006
57.0
57.6
0.6
0.0
4.4
4.4
MDDSC007
76.0
81.8
5.8
2.2
0.4
2.6
MDDSC007
76.0
76.3
0.3
7.8
2.4
10.2
MDDSC007
79.0
79.4
0.4
22.8
3.2
26.0
MDDSC007
85.0
90.4
5.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC007
96.0
96.8
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC008
13.0
14.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC008
26.0
26.9
0.9
1.3
0.0
1.3
MDDSC008
32.0
33.8
1.8
1.2
0.0
1.2
MDDSC008
68.0
68.7
0.7
20.6
5.0
25.6
MDDSC008
95.0
95.2
0.2
8.4
3.9
12.3
MDDSC009
26.0
26.4
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
MDDSC009
29.0
30.7
1.7
0.6
0.4
1.0
MDDSC009
51.0
53.0
2.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC009
67.0
68.7
1.7
2.5
0.0
2.5
MDDSC009
84.0
85.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
41.0
41.6
0.6
20.6
0.0
20.6
MDDSC010
47.0
48.9
1.9
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC010
59.0
59.5
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC010
70.0
79.0
9.0
4.7
0.1
4.8
including
74.0
76.0
2.0
18.6
0.5
19.1
MDDSC010
82.0
84.3
2.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC010
93.0
95.5
2.5
0.9
0.1
1.0
MDDSC010
98.0
101.1
3.1
10.8
1.6
12.4
including
100.0
101.2
1.2
25.7
4.1
29.8
MDDSC010
120.0
121.4
1.4
1.0
0.0
1.0
MDDSC011
55.0
56.0
1.0
0.9
0.0
0.9
MDDSC011
79.0
82.0
3.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
MDDSC011
99.0
101.0
2.0
2.0
0.0
2.0
MDDSC011
184.0
187.8
3.8
0.6
0.0
0.6
MDDSC012
74.0
74.7
0.7
0.9
0.2
1.1
MDDSC012
76.0
78.2
2.2
0.4
0.3
0.7
MDDSC012
141.0
141.6
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.8
MDDSC012
155.0
155.3
0.3
0.2
0.8
1.0
MDDSC012
178.0
180.8
2.8
4.0
0.3
4.3
including
178.0
178.8
0.8
11.4
0.9
12.3
MDDSC012
184.0
189.9
5.9
1.7
0.1
1.8
including
185.0
186.0
1.0
4.3
0.8
5.1
MDDSC012
196.0
200.3
4.3
2.2
0.2
2.4
including
196.0
197.0
1.0
5.9
0.3
6.2
MDDSC012
203.0
213.4
10.4
5.4
1.0
6.4
including
207.0
207.2
0.2
37.3
12.0
49.2
including
209.0
211.2
2.2
15.8
3.3
19.2
MDDSC012
226.0
227.1
1.1
1.4
0.0
1.4
MDDSC013A
111.1
116.3
5.3
3.08
1.13
4.21
including
111.1
111.7
0.6
14.40
9.64
24.00
including
113.5
114.1
0.6
8.39
0.01
8.40
MDDSC013A
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.39
0.00
0.39
MDDSC013A
182.7
183.7
1.0
0.43
0.00
0.43
MDDSC014
8.2
9.2
1.0
0.58
0.00
0.58
MDDSC015A
202.0
204.7
2.7
0.49
0.01
0.50
MDDSC015A
222.0
226.5
4.6
1.62
0.07
1.69
including
222.7
223.3
0.6
5.50
0.34
5.84
MDDSC015A
231.4
246.7
15.3
2.16
2.10
4.25
including
232.3
233.2
0.8
1.11
6.76
7.84
including
238.1
238.6
0.5
6.63
15.30
21.86
including
241.3
244.1
2.8
5.70
5.46
11.14
including
245.6
246.1
0.5
10.10
0.65
10.75
MDDSC015A
259.8
260.6
0.8
0.53
0.01
0.54
MDDSC016A
109.4
132.9
23.5
1.6
0.30
1.9
including
124.7
125.1
0.4
53.3
3.48
56.8
MDDSC016A
157.5
169.4
11.9
0.7
0.50
1.2
including
167.8
168.2
0.4
0.9
12.10
12.9
MDDSC016A
174.6
182.2
7.6
2.2
0.23
2.4
including
177.2
177.8
0.6
4.6
0.75
5.4
MDDSC017
242.7
243.4
0.7
14.1
0.01
14.1
MDDSC018
199.8
212.0
12.2
1.6
0.18
1.8
including
202.3
203.3
1.0
12.5
1.07
13.5
MDDSC019
52.0
53.0
1.0
3.5
0.06
3.5
MDDSC019
151.6
156.0
4.4
0.8
0.02
0.8
MDDSC019
159.0
163.0
4.0
0.9
0.03
1.0
MDDSC020
207.0
222.0
15.0
1.3
0.43
1.8
including
207.0
208.0
1.0
8.4
0.23
8.7
including
216.7
217.4
0.7
2.8
3.46
6.2
MDDSC021
274.7
296.4
21.7
4.7
0.95
5.6
including
277.0
277.4
0.4
145.5
20.00
165.4
including
280.4
281.5
1.1
19.2
7.50
26.7
including
287.4
287.8
0.4
14.7
3.29
17.9
MDDSC021
298.4
299.2
0.8
0.3
0.02
0.3
MDDSC022
194.4
194.7
0.3
0.5
0.00
0.5
MDDSC024
195.0
200.0
5.0
1.1
0.30
1.5
MDDSC025
362.0
373.7
11.7
12.4
3.6
16.0
including
364.0
367.0
3.0
41.4
12.0
53.4
including
370.8
371.3
0.5
14.3
4.4
18.7
MDDSC026
381.0
391.0
10.0
0.9
0.0
1.0
including
386.8
387.2
0.4
7.0
0.0
7.0
MDDSC026
404.0
404.4
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.6
MDDSC026
409.3
409.8
0.5
1.9
0.0
1.9
MDDSC026
413.8
418.0
4.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
MDDSC026
430.0
431.0
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
MDDSC026
437.8
440.8
3.0
1.8
0.4
2.1
MDDSC026
446.6
454.8
8.2
1.1
0.2
1.3
MDDSC026
457.8
460.4
2.6
0.8
0.4
1.3
MDDSC026
469.7
475.3
5.6
9.2
0.8
10.0
including
470.0
471.2
1.2
36.2
3.3
39.4
MDDSC026
484.7
491.0
6.3
0.4
0.1
0.5
Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% of the sampled thickness.
Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole number
From
To
Interval
Au g/t
Sb%
MDDSC026
381.0
381.8
0.8
0.5
0.0
MDDSC026
381.8
382.1
0.3
1.8
0.1
MDDSC026
382.1
383.0
0.9
1.2
0.0
MDDSC026
384.9
385.8
0.9
0.8
0.0
MDDSC026
385.8
386.8
1.0
1.7
0.0
MDDSC026
386.8
387.2
0.4
7.0
0.0
MDDSC026
388.0
389.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
MDDSC026
389.0
390.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
MDDSC026
390.0
391.0
1.0
1.5
0.3
MDDSC026
404.0
404.4
0.4
0.5
0.1
MDDSC026
409.3
409.8
0.5
1.9
0.0
MDDSC026
413.8
414.4
0.6
1.0
0.0
MDDSC026
417.0
418.0
1.0
0.3
0.1
MDDSC026
430.0
431.0
1.0
0.3
0.0
MDDSC026
437.8
438.8
1.0
1.0
0.0
MDDSC026
438.8
439.8
1.0
3.0
0.1
MDDSC026
439.8
440.8
1.0
1.2
1.0
MDDSC026
446.6
447.5
0.9
1.8
0.3
MDDSC026
447.5
447.9
0.4
2.3
0.3
MDDSC026
447.9
448.6
0.7
1.5
0.5
MDDSC026
448.6
449.7
1.1
1.8
0.6
MDDSC026
449.7
450.4
0.7
1.7
0.2
MDDSC026
450.4
451.0
0.6
1.6
0.1
MDDSC026
453.0
454.0
1.0
0.5
0.0
MDDSC026
454.0
454.8
0.8
1.3
0.0
MDDSC026
457.8
458.8
1.0
0.4
0.1
MDDSC026
458.8
459.4
0.6
2.1
1.4
MDDSC026
459.7
460.4
0.7
0.6
0.3
MDDSC026
469.7
470.0
0.3
1.6
0.8
MDDSC026
470.0
470.3
0.3
5.2
1.2
MDDSC026
470.3
471.2
0.9
46.5
4.0
MDDSC026
471.2
472.0
0.8
3.2
0.0
MDDSC026
473.0
473.9
0.9
4.4
0.1
MDDSC026
473.9
474.3
0.4
0.3
0.1
MDDSC026
474.3
475.3
1.0
1.2
0.0
MDDSC026
486.2
487.2
1.0
0.8
0.1
MDDSC026
488.2
489.0
0.8
0.8
0.1
MDDSC026
490.0
491.0
1.0
0.8
0.5
