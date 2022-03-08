Anzeige
Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Drills 5.6 metres @ 10.0 g/t AuEq in Deepest Hole at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FRA:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from the deepest diamond drill hole (MDDSC026) drilled at the Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

  • 5.6 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb (10.0 g/t AuEq) from 469.7 metres in hole MDDSC026, including:
    • 1.2 metres @ 36.2 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (39.4 g/t AuEq) from 470.0 metres.
  • Increases mineralization depth to 420 metres vertical, the deepest drill hole at Sunday Creek.
  • Drilled on the same mineralized shoot 130 metres west and below previously reported MDDSC025, which intersected 11.7 metres @ 16.0 g/t AuEq from 362.0 metres (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3).
  • Prospectus to be lodged in March for the proposed spin-out of Mawson's Australian assets onto the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman of Mawson and MD-elect for Southern Cross, states: "With the last hole to report before we lodge Southern Cross Gold's prospectus, Sunday Creek continues to prove itself as one of the best discoveries to be made in the modern renaissance of the Victorian goldfields. Our deepest hole at the project to date, on a big step out on the Apollo structure is another extremely strong result. Mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test."

Exploration work at Sunday Creek over the last 18 months has been undertaken by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd ("CGF"). CGF owns 100% of the project and was recently transferred from Mawson Gold Ltd to Southern Cross Gold Ltd ("Southern Cross") as part of a larger internal reorganization ahead of Southern Cross' proposed initial public offering ("IPO") onto the ASX expected to be completed in Q2 2022. Today, Mawson holds 84.62% of Southern Cross' issued shares after recently raising A$2.725 million privately into Southern Cross to fund ongoing exploration and IPO costs.

MDDSC026 is another large step-out, located 130 metres west of and below MDDSC025 (Figure 1), the previous deepest intersection drilled at the project (11.7 metres @ 12.4 g/t Au and 3.6% Sb (16.0 g/t AuEq) from 362.0 metres including 3.0 metres @ 41.4 g/t Au and 12.0% Sb (53.4 g/t AuEq) from 364.0 metres on the Apollo structure (Figures 2 and 3). MDDSC026 intersected a broad zone of mineralization greater than 100 metres down hole thickness (Tables 2 and 3). Highlights, (lower cut 0.3 g/t Au over 2 metre) include:

  • 10.0 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au from 381.0 metres, including:
    • 0.4 metres @ 7.0 g/t Au from 386.8 metres
  • 3.0 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (2.1 g/t AuEq) from 437.8 metres
  • 8.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.3 g/t AuEq) from 446.6 metres
  • 5.6 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb (10.0 g/t AuEq) from 469.7 metres in hole MDDSC026, including:
    • 1.2 metres @ 36.2 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (39.4 g/t AuEq) from 470.0 metres;

Mawson has reported twenty-six drill holes (MDDSC001-026) for 6,447.8 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project since mid-2021 (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling continues during the proposed Southern Cross IPO but further assays of drill cores are not expected to be completed before the company is admitted to the official list of the ASX.

Technical and Environmental Background: Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated. Lab duplicates and quarter core field duplicates demonstrate that mineralization is homogenous with a low nugget effect evident. A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, quarter core duplicates and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold Equivalent Calculation: It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.

Qualified Person: Dr Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW) (FRA:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical de-risking stages. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd, which is in the process of listing on the ASX.

On behalf of the Board,


"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, timing and successful completion of exploration and drill programs planned at Sunday Creek, timing and successful completion of Southern Cross Gold's IPO and listing of Southern Cross Gold's common shares on ASX, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan location of the Southern Cross Gold's Permit Areas in Victoria

Figure 2: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling from this new release (MDDSC0026).

Figure 3: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area indicating Mawson drillhole MDDSC0026 reported here.

Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)

Area

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Date Reported

Central

MDDSC001

331080

5867769

-55.5

283.3

318

67

October 07, 2020

Central

MDDSC002

331085

5867771

-65.6

241.9

318

150.3

October 27, 2020

Rising Sun

MDDSC003

330776

5867892

-65.2

240.2

295

127.7

October 27, 2020

Golden Dyke

MDDSC004

330637

5867822

-44

240.5

321

280

January 05, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC005

331029

5867798

-45.5

89.6

311

160.1

January 05, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC006

331023

5867799

-39.4

237.1

311

99.6

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC007

330985

5867712

-42

70

321.5

150.8

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC008

331044

5867763

-52

253.2

320

99.2

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC009

331013

5867799

-50

260

311

105.9

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC010

331033

5867798

-60

214

310.5

151.3

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC011

331042

5867798

-55

270

310

215.8

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC012

331172

5867842

-60

252.4

309

262.9

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC013

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

43.4

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC013A

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

270

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC014

330985

5867712

-75

41.4

303.7

300

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC015

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

29.8

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC015A

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

423.2

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC016

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

15.74

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC016A

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

252.5

27 October, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC017

331196.4

5867856

-72

260

307.6

450

27 October, 2021

Golden Dyke

MDDSC018

330548

5867891

-55

195

307.6

300

27 October, 2021

Golden Dyke

MDDSC019

330615.8

5867886

-57

195

300.39

196.4

27 October, 2021

Rising Sun

MDDSC020

330755

5868012

-55

195

298.43

200

27 October, 2021

Rising Sun

MDDSC021

330755

5868012

-65

200

298.43

321.4

27 October, 2021

Root Hog

MDDSC022

330875

5868005

-55

200

307.19

282.5

27 October, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC023

330981

5867845

-66

175

297.35

222.6

13 Dec, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC024

330981

5867845

-77

175

297.35

306.3

13 Dec, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC025

331154

5867964

-72

210

297.35

444.2

13 Dec, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC026

331111

5867971

-73

215

318.56

519.2

Here

Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width(1) (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

MDDSC001

0.0

15.2

15.2

3.7

0.2

3.9

including

2.0

2.8

0.8

9.4

0.4

9.7

including

6.0

6.2

0.1

15.8

0.1

15.9

including

8.0

8.7

0.7

5.7

0.1

5.8

including

10.0

11.6

1.6

11.3

0.3

11.5

MDDSC001

56.0

56.9

0.9

2.2

0.0

2.2

MDDSC001

64.0

65.4

1.4

0.6

0.1

0.7

MDDSC002

16.0

17.5

1.5

1.2

0.3

1.4

MDDSC002

26.0

26.3

0.3

6.3

0.2

6.4

MDDSC002

39.0

41.0

2.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC002

50.0

59.0

9.0

3.2

0.5

3.7

including

54.0

54.3

0.3

82.8

13.8

96.5

MDDSC002

76.0

76.5

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.1

MDDSC002

96.0

96.6

0.6

2.2

0.3

2.5

MDDSC002

109.0

110.1

1.1

21.4

3.3

24.7

MDDSC002

113.0

113.3

0.3

10.6

1.1

11.7

MDDSC002

116.0

130.3

14.3

2.9

0.5

3.3

including

116.0

116.3

0.3

25.6

0.0

25.6

including

117.0

117.4

0.4

18.0

2.8

20.8

including

119.0

119.6

0.5

7.0

7.3

14.3

including

123.0

124.1

1.1

5.2

0.8

6.0

including

128.0

128.2

0.2

7.1

0.0

7.1

MDDSC002

135.0

136.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC002

143.0

144.0

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

MDDSC003

72.0

73.5

1.5

3.6

0.3

3.9

including

72.0

72.9

0.9

5.3

0.5

5.7

MDDSC003

76.0

81.5

5.5

1.6

1.4

3.0

including

79.0

79.6

0.6

5.9

10.0

15.8

MDDSC003

84.0

84.9

0.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC003

91.0

92.4

1.3

0.4

0.6

1.0

MDDSC003

116.0

119.1

3.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC005

15.0

15.3

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

MDDSC005

88.0

92.2

4.2

3.4

0.1

3.5

including

89.0

89.2

0.1

7.1

0.7

7.9

MDDSC005

99.0

99.2

0.2

1.3

0.4

1.6

MDDSC005

107.0

112.7

5.7

0.6

0.6

1.2

including

109.0

109.2

0.2

3.0

11.2

14.1

MDDSC005

120.0

135.7

15.7

2.6

1.0

3.6

including

124.0

124.1

0.1

52.6

7.5

60.0

including

128.0

128.6

0.6

13.0

2.0

15.0

including

131.0

131.4

0.4

8.3

5.1

13.4

including

133.0

134.7

1.7

8.6

4.9

13.5

MDDSC006

29.0

30.0

1.0

2.3

0.0

2.3

MDDSC006

33.0

33.8

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC006

57.0

57.6

0.6

0.0

4.4

4.4

MDDSC007

76.0

81.8

5.8

2.2

0.4

2.6

MDDSC007

76.0

76.3

0.3

7.8

2.4

10.2

MDDSC007

79.0

79.4

0.4

22.8

3.2

26.0

MDDSC007

85.0

90.4

5.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC007

96.0

96.8

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC008

13.0

14.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC008

26.0

26.9

0.9

1.3

0.0

1.3

MDDSC008

32.0

33.8

1.8

1.2

0.0

1.2

MDDSC008

68.0

68.7

0.7

20.6

5.0

25.6

MDDSC008

95.0

95.2

0.2

8.4

3.9

12.3

MDDSC009

26.0

26.4

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

MDDSC009

29.0

30.7

1.7

0.6

0.4

1.0

MDDSC009

51.0

53.0

2.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC009

67.0

68.7

1.7

2.5

0.0

2.5

MDDSC009

84.0

85.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

41.0

41.6

0.6

20.6

0.0

20.6

MDDSC010

47.0

48.9

1.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

59.0

59.5

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC010

70.0

79.0

9.0

4.7

0.1

4.8

including

74.0

76.0

2.0

18.6

0.5

19.1

MDDSC010

82.0

84.3

2.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC010

93.0

95.5

2.5

0.9

0.1

1.0

MDDSC010

98.0

101.1

3.1

10.8

1.6

12.4

including

100.0

101.2

1.2

25.7

4.1

29.8

MDDSC010

120.0

121.4

1.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC011

55.0

56.0

1.0

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC011

79.0

82.0

3.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

MDDSC011

99.0

101.0

2.0

2.0

0.0

2.0

MDDSC011

184.0

187.8

3.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC012

74.0

74.7

0.7

0.9

0.2

1.1

MDDSC012

76.0

78.2

2.2

0.4

0.3

0.7

MDDSC012

141.0

141.6

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.8

MDDSC012

155.0

155.3

0.3

0.2

0.8

1.0

MDDSC012

178.0

180.8

2.8

4.0

0.3

4.3

including

178.0

178.8

0.8

11.4

0.9

12.3

MDDSC012

184.0

189.9

5.9

1.7

0.1

1.8

including

185.0

186.0

1.0

4.3

0.8

5.1

MDDSC012

196.0

200.3

4.3

2.2

0.2

2.4

including

196.0

197.0

1.0

5.9

0.3

6.2

MDDSC012

203.0

213.4

10.4

5.4

1.0

6.4

including

207.0

207.2

0.2

37.3

12.0

49.2

including

209.0

211.2

2.2

15.8

3.3

19.2

MDDSC012

226.0

227.1

1.1

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC013A

111.1

116.3

5.3

3.08

1.13

4.21

including

111.1

111.7

0.6

14.40

9.64

24.00

including

113.5

114.1

0.6

8.39

0.01

8.40

MDDSC013A

125.4

126.4

1.0

0.39

0.00

0.39

MDDSC013A

182.7

183.7

1.0

0.43

0.00

0.43

MDDSC014

8.2

9.2

1.0

0.58

0.00

0.58

MDDSC015A

202.0

204.7

2.7

0.49

0.01

0.50

MDDSC015A

222.0

226.5

4.6

1.62

0.07

1.69

including

222.7

223.3

0.6

5.50

0.34

5.84

MDDSC015A

231.4

246.7

15.3

2.16

2.10

4.25

including

232.3

233.2

0.8

1.11

6.76

7.84

including

238.1

238.6

0.5

6.63

15.30

21.86

including

241.3

244.1

2.8

5.70

5.46

11.14

including

245.6

246.1

0.5

10.10

0.65

10.75

MDDSC015A

259.8

260.6

0.8

0.53

0.01

0.54

MDDSC016A

109.4

132.9

23.5

1.6

0.30

1.9

including

124.7

125.1

0.4

53.3

3.48

56.8

MDDSC016A

157.5

169.4

11.9

0.7

0.50

1.2

including

167.8

168.2

0.4

0.9

12.10

12.9

MDDSC016A

174.6

182.2

7.6

2.2

0.23

2.4

including

177.2

177.8

0.6

4.6

0.75

5.4

MDDSC017

242.7

243.4

0.7

14.1

0.01

14.1

MDDSC018

199.8

212.0

12.2

1.6

0.18

1.8

including

202.3

203.3

1.0

12.5

1.07

13.5

MDDSC019

52.0

53.0

1.0

3.5

0.06

3.5

MDDSC019

151.6

156.0

4.4

0.8

0.02

0.8

MDDSC019

159.0

163.0

4.0

0.9

0.03

1.0

MDDSC020

207.0

222.0

15.0

1.3

0.43

1.8

including

207.0

208.0

1.0

8.4

0.23

8.7

including

216.7

217.4

0.7

2.8

3.46

6.2

MDDSC021

274.7

296.4

21.7

4.7

0.95

5.6

including

277.0

277.4

0.4

145.5

20.00

165.4

including

280.4

281.5

1.1

19.2

7.50

26.7

including

287.4

287.8

0.4

14.7

3.29

17.9

MDDSC021

298.4

299.2

0.8

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC022

194.4

194.7

0.3

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC024

195.0

200.0

5.0

1.1

0.30

1.5

MDDSC025

362.0

373.7

11.7

12.4

3.6

16.0

including

364.0

367.0

3.0

41.4

12.0

53.4

including

370.8

371.3

0.5

14.3

4.4

18.7

MDDSC026

381.0

391.0

10.0

0.9

0.0

1.0

including

386.8

387.2

0.4

7.0

0.0

7.0

MDDSC026

404.0

404.4

0.4

0.5

0.1

0.6

MDDSC026

409.3

409.8

0.5

1.9

0.0

1.9

MDDSC026

413.8

418.0

4.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

MDDSC026

430.0

431.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

MDDSC026

437.8

440.8

3.0

1.8

0.4

2.1

MDDSC026

446.6

454.8

8.2

1.1

0.2

1.3

MDDSC026

457.8

460.4

2.6

0.8

0.4

1.3

MDDSC026

469.7

475.3

5.6

9.2

0.8

10.0

including

470.0

471.2

1.2

36.2

3.3

39.4

MDDSC026

484.7

491.0

6.3

0.4

0.1

0.5

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60% of the sampled thickness.

Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole number

From

To

Interval

Au g/t

Sb%

MDDSC026

381.0

381.8

0.8

0.5

0.0

MDDSC026

381.8

382.1

0.3

1.8

0.1

MDDSC026

382.1

383.0

0.9

1.2

0.0

MDDSC026

384.9

385.8

0.9

0.8

0.0

MDDSC026

385.8

386.8

1.0

1.7

0.0

MDDSC026

386.8

387.2

0.4

7.0

0.0

MDDSC026

388.0

389.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

MDDSC026

389.0

390.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

MDDSC026

390.0

391.0

1.0

1.5

0.3

MDDSC026

404.0

404.4

0.4

0.5

0.1

MDDSC026

409.3

409.8

0.5

1.9

0.0

MDDSC026

413.8

414.4

0.6

1.0

0.0

MDDSC026

417.0

418.0

1.0

0.3

0.1

MDDSC026

430.0

431.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

MDDSC026

437.8

438.8

1.0

1.0

0.0

MDDSC026

438.8

439.8

1.0

3.0

0.1

MDDSC026

439.8

440.8

1.0

1.2

1.0

MDDSC026

446.6

447.5

0.9

1.8

0.3

MDDSC026

447.5

447.9

0.4

2.3

0.3

MDDSC026

447.9

448.6

0.7

1.5

0.5

MDDSC026

448.6

449.7

1.1

1.8

0.6

MDDSC026

449.7

450.4

0.7

1.7

0.2

MDDSC026

450.4

451.0

0.6

1.6

0.1

MDDSC026

453.0

454.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

MDDSC026

454.0

454.8

0.8

1.3

0.0

MDDSC026

457.8

458.8

1.0

0.4

0.1

MDDSC026

458.8

459.4

0.6

2.1

1.4

MDDSC026

459.7

460.4

0.7

0.6

0.3

MDDSC026

469.7

470.0

0.3

1.6

0.8

MDDSC026

470.0

470.3

0.3

5.2

1.2

MDDSC026

470.3

471.2

0.9

46.5

4.0

MDDSC026

471.2

472.0

0.8

3.2

0.0

MDDSC026

473.0

473.9

0.9

4.4

0.1

MDDSC026

473.9

474.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

MDDSC026

474.3

475.3

1.0

1.2

0.0

MDDSC026

486.2

487.2

1.0

0.8

0.1

MDDSC026

488.2

489.0

0.8

0.8

0.1

MDDSC026

490.0

491.0

1.0

0.8

0.5

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691981/Mawson-Drills-56-metres-100-gt-AuEq-in-Deepest-Hole-at-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia

MAWSON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.