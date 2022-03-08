VanEck ETFs N.V. - Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VanEck ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital, having its statutory seat in Amsterdam

Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On Wednesday 20 April 2022, an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck ETFs N.V. (the Company) will be held physically at the office of the Company in The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Barbara Strozzilaan 310 at 11.00 am CET.

Agenda of the meeting:

1. Opening

2. Discussion of the management report 2021

3. Discussion and adoption of the annual financial statement 2021 (voting point)

4. Appointment of the auditor (voting point)

5. Distribution of dividend (voting point)

6. Granting of discharge to directors (voting point)

7. Any other business

8. Closing

The agenda and explanatory notes are available at the offices of the company and on its website www.vaneck.com and may be obtained free of charge from the management board/administrator of the Company. The board's report and the annual financial statement 2021 are available for inspection at the office of the Company and are available for free, upon request, with the management of the Company.

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions in writing or by e-mail regarding the items on the agenda (until 72 hours before the meeting), through NLInfo@VanEck.com or during the Annual General Meeting. The raised questions will be answered if possible (and ultimately) during the meeting.

Attending the meeting: registration, notification, power of attorney

The persons who are entitled to the voting and/or meeting rights in the meeting are those persons who are registered to have these rights on Thursday 23 March 2022 at 5:30 pm CET, after processing of all entries and deletions as of that date (the Record Date ("Registratiedatum")), and are recorded as such in the register designated by the management board (being understood the records of the intermediaries as defined in the Dutch Securities Book-Entry Transfer Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer) and who have also made a notification to attend the meeting in the manner as described below.

The voting right will only be exercised at the physical meeting by: registered shareholders in person, by means of an electronic power of attorney with voting instructions via ABN AMRO N.V. (via www.abnamro.com/evoting) or through their intermediary or by means of a written power of attorney with voting instructions. The proxy with voting instructions shall in both cases be issued to the company secretary, with the right of substitution, and must be received no later than on the notification date referred to below. The written power of attorney with voting instructions can be requested via NLInfo@VanEck.com and must be sent - together with the statement of the intermediary evidencing the number of shares held at the record date as set out hereinafter - to VanEck ETFs N.V. at the aforementioned e-mail address.

Notification to attend the meeting should be made electronically via ABN AMRO N.V. (www.abnamro.com/evoting) or via the intermediary in whose administration the shareholder is registered (as a participant in its Collective Deposit (deelgenoot in het verzameldepot)) as of the day after the record date and no later than Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 5.00 pm CET (Registration Date (Aanmeldingsdatum)).

The intermediaries are to provide ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with an electronic statement no later than Thursday 14 April 2021 at 1 pm CET via www.abnamro.com/intermediary regarding the number of shares held by the relevant shareholder on the Record Date and for which the notice to attend the meeting is submitted. Intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant shareholders when submitting such registration in order to allow for an efficient verification of the shareholding on the Record Date.

CoVID-19 developments

In connection with CoVID-19 the board of the Company can decide to change the order and place of the meeting. If this is the case, the Company will publish up-to-date information on www.vaneck.com.

Amsterdam, 8 March 2022

The management board

VanEck ETFs N.V.