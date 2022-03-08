Rating places company among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today announced that Westlake Epoxy's European business has received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. This is their highest rating for environmental and social performance.

Westlake Epoxy is a leading global producer of epoxy resins, modifiers and curing agents for high-performance materials, coatings and composites. It recently closed its acquisition of Hexion's epoxy business, a leading supplier of materials for coatings and composites used in such high-growth applications as wind turbine blades and light-weight automotive structural components.

"This milestone underscores how and where we want to grow with operational and environmental excellence and a focus on bringing value across the business, including the energy transition," said Larry Schubert, vice president of corporate development and sustainability for Westlake Corporation. "Our customers recognize the epoxy business's consistent strong performance in sustainability, and now with this high ranking, global stakeholders will as well."

EcoVadis, a globally recognized sustainability rating agency, increased the Epoxy business' score from a previous Silver rating to the Platinum rating. By earning the agency's highest rating for environmental and social performance, Westlake Epoxy has been placed in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis methodology assessed the quality of the Hexion B.V.'s sustainability management system through policies, actions and results, focusing on 21 issues grouped into four themes environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"This achievement was driven by continuous improvement in reducing our carbon footprint and progressing toward sustainability goals," said Ann Frederix, vice president of Westlake Epoxy. "I'd like to give a special thanks to our R&D colleagues, who are actively introducing sustainability criteria in product development, and to all of our colleagues whose expert contributions have been key to advancing our sustainability program."

Westlake Epoxy serves a variety of industries including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates and marine and protective coatings.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions from building and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer. For more information, visit the company's website at www.westlake.com.

